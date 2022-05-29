SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly native Sylvester J. "Syl" Cofoni — a 101-year-old World War II veteran who graduated from Westerly High School in 1939 and had a career with the U.S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier that spanned more than 40 years — was sitting in a conference room at Brookdale South Bay Senior Living facility with his son, Paul Cofoni, one afternoon last week.
It was a few days before Memorial Day and Cofoni, wearing a World War II veterans cap, was seated in a wheelchair at the head of the table, smiling broadly.
Admired by family members and friends for his remarkable ability to recall colorful moments from his century-plus on the planet, Cofoni is personable, handsome, engaging and full of stories. He has stories about his four years in the U.S. Army Air Corps, stories about growing up on Marion and Oak Streets, stories about his glory days at Westerly High School, where he earned the nickname "Sammy Baugh" after the famous NFL quarterback of the 1940s for his throwing ability, and stories about his favorite topics — his family and his friends.
And, of course, a story about Cofone vs. Cofoni.
"You can assume I had a very eventful life," said Cofoni with a warm laugh.
"He is a family man," said Paul, looking at his father. "Dad, your memory is fantastic."
"And he survived COVID twice," said Paul, who explained that while his Uncle Jim — the late James P. Cofoni — decided to change the spelling of the family name from "Cofone" to "Cofoni," some members of the family opted to keep with "Cofone."
"My brother Al changed it three times," said Syl with a laugh.
The eighth and youngest child of the late Rosa and Peter Cofone grew up in the Westerly of the 1920s, where many Italian families maintained customs brought from the old country. They grew most of the food they ate, Cofoni said.
"My mother and father had a small farm," he recalled. "We had pigs and chickens and rabbits, and my brother, Al, and I were responsible for the animals. Our job was to feed the animals."
"Our cellar was filled with canned goods," he said. "Canned goods and pickles. Oak Street was a good place to live."
"My mother never went to a supermarket," he added. "People came to the house instead ... like the milk man and the traveling salesmen ... she'd buy shoes and pants from the traveling salesmen."
"Tell about your thumb, Dad," Paul interjected. "What happened to your thumb?"
Cofoni looked down at his thumb, broke into a smile and let out a long laugh.
"It's a miracle I'm here," he said. "But I was tough ... I had to know what was going on."
Back then, he began, there was a man from the macaroni factory who'd come to the houses to take orders.
"My mother used to buy milk crackers this big," he said, widening his arms.
One day, the driver of the truck, a man who also happened to "like the ladies," parked his truck carelessly with the wheels turned into the sidewalk while he was inside a house visiting one of his customers.
Cofoni, who was outside with his older brother, Al, who was sitting on the sidewalk, recovering from a leg injury, looked up in time to see that the truck was rolling down Oak Street, headed for Al.
"I was only five or six years old," said Cofoni, as he described jumping into the driver's seat and trying to steer the truck and save his brother."
"I'm a six-year-old driving a truck," he continued with a laugh. "The truck rolled down the hill and curved into a wall but all the stuff came tumbling out ... the olive oil, the vegetables."
"It was the best way to be in a car accident," he said, still laughing, "because I was so relaxed."
"We're laughing now, but it wasn't very funny when he sent my mother the bill," he said. "In those days three-hundred-and-fifty dollars was a lot of money."
But that wasn't the only accident he had involving his thumb, Cofoni told his son.
"My mother used to wash the clothes by hand," he said, "until one day the kids all got together and bought her a washing machine."
In an effort to demonstrate to his friend, Toby Terranova, how the machine worked, Cofoni said, "I put my hand right through the rollers."
"I had to be in the action all the time," he said as he recalled other boyhood adventures that took place on the Oak Street neighborhood's playing fields, on the way to school and at the old DeSantis Market, a neighborhood gathering place.
Rosina DeSantis, who owned the store with her husband, John, trusted him, he said, so she'd sometimes call him in to the market and ask him to help.
"People back then didn't use money," he explained. "It was all credit. So, she'd ask me to write down the names of all people who came in and what they bought."
"I guess she trusted me," he said.
"I mostly wanted to play ball," he continued. "I spent my life with footballs and baseballs. Football was my sport."
"He was a quarterback," said Paul, "and he was quite the athlete ... he was a natural athlete."
"I played with Larry Panciera," said Syl. "He was my best friend and he was a great guy."
"Larry was the end and dad was the quarterback," said Paul.
"And Bob Mudge was my coach," added Syl.
In the 1939 Westerly High School yearbook, next to Cofoni's photograph, it reads:
"Slinging Syl is an appropriate name for our football star who was a thorn in the opposing team's defense. His power to throw accurate passes made him one of the most feared backs in the state. 'Syl' takes life as it comes, and never asks for more."
After high school, Cofoni was drafted and joined the United States Army. Two of his brothers, Jim and Al, also fought in the war, he said.
Leaving from the Westerly Armory, he first went to Atlantic City for basic training and then to Texas, where he studied to become an aircraft electrician and an instructor.
"The first place I went was Abilene, Texas," Cofoni recalled. "I worked on all kinds of airplanes ... P-40s and P-38s ... they were beautiful airplanes."
"I worked mostly on small planes," he went on. "Twin-engines, two-passengers."
"All we did was repair old planes," he said. "And we worked long hours."
"But you could see Mexico," he added. "You could walk across the river to Mexico."
One day, he recalled, he walked past a bulletin board and saw a notice that read, "You are eligible to go to college."
"So I did," he said. "I went to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis for two years."
He was halfway though a degree in chemical engineering when the program came to an end, he said, and he headed back to Texas.
"It was just before the Battle of the Bulge," he said. "My buddies were dodging bullets overseas while I was fixing airplanes."
"I guess God was wanting me for something else," he said. "I was glad to get home. After four years in the military you become a different person."
After the war, Syl came home and married his sweetheart, the late Sarah Castagna Cofoni, and went to work for the U.S. Postal Service. They raised their four children — Sarah, Sylvester Jr., Paul and Mary — in Westerly and were married for 48 years, said Paul.
"I am very proud of my children," said Syl.
When he turned 100, on May 12, 2021, when the pandemic was still raging, Syl's family arranged for a car parade to drive by Brookdale while Syl sat outside. Vehicles from the local fire and police departments and three local military organizations drove past, along with members of his extended family, which includes 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren
"It was a beautiful parade," said Syl, smiling, one that was attended by many of his family members.
A few weeks ago, several family members gathered back at Brookdale for his 101st birthday celebration, including his nephew, Stephen Cofone of Westerly.
Uncle Sal is "as sharp as a tack," said Cofone, noting that his side of the family calls Syl "Uncle Sal."
"His recollection is amazing," said another nephew, Dick Cofoni, of Westerly, whose father and Syl's brother, James P. Cofoni, established Redstone Filling Station in 1932. "He is a very intelligent man, a very smart man. We are all very proud of him."
"I just love listening to his stories," said Admissions Coordinator Michelle Shull, who has known Cofoni since he moved to Brookdale. "I have literally sat for hours at a time to hear him talk. His memory and the details he shares are amazing."
"Syl is an amazing human being," she added. "He's genuine and forthright and he's a celebrity on my Facebook page because I post about him all the time."
Alongside Cofoni's photo in the 1939 Westerly High School yearbook, under the comment about "Slinging Syl," and the list of the team sports he played, is a quote that reads: "Good humor is the clear blue sky of the soul."
"His love for his family is what he's all about," added Shull. "He has the biggest heart of anyone in the world."
