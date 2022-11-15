WESTERLY — Members of the Westerly Town Council tied up odds and ends Monday night as their terms wind to a close, but whether to approve a zoning amendment presented on behalf of the owners of the Winnapaug Country Club is still unresolved.
Councilman Brian McCuin wants to make sure the matter is brought to a conclusion, one way or another, on Nov. 21 in order to prevent punting it to a council that will seat six new members — members who were not seated at any point during the initial hearings and revision process.
McCuin on Monday urged the council to consider its options to make amendments, as long as it remains within rights of the council and within regulations set forth by the Open Meetings Act, in order to vote during a special meeting next Monday. Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. said the council could approve, deny or amend the ordinance, although any significant change to context would require the council to readvertise, which would extend beyond the current term.
“We should finish this already; we shouldn’t let it move on to a new council,” McCuin said. “We were the ones who sat through the hearings, we should be finishing this.”
McCuin brought the matter before the council Monday evening, expressing frustration that proponents of the ordinance and opposition had not reached any amenable compromise. The council had previously voted on Oct. 24 to table the matter until Monday following confusion regarding scheduling and time limits.
During the meeting, Conley explained that the confusion forced the town to re-advertise the meeting, leading to the monthlong delay.
“After the Sept. 17 meeting, another was set for Oct. 17 which satisfied the 30-day requirement,” Conley said at the time. “That Oct. 17 meeting had been advertised, but this one had not. Since the council did not take action on the 17th, out of an abundance of caution I am strongly recommending that you will want to wait to make sure any action that the council takes on this matter is protected and is not left open to any legal challenges.”
In a 6.5-hour meeting in September, Winn Properties and Winnapaug Country Club owners Nicholas and Jill Scola said they are seeking zoning text amendments requesting definitions and development standards that would allow the building of hotels and workforce housing as accessory uses to their operation.
The project would restore the historic Donald Ross-designed course as a certified Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, but would require adjacent facilities be built in order to achieve that designation. The proposed plan would include a hotel, small suites, a new clubhouse with a banquet hall and worker housing, improvements the Scolas said will be necessary “in order to remain financially sustainable.”
Opponents of the project have been adamant that the size of the potential development and height of buildings is an ongoing concern, as well as parking and traffic impact. Winn’s latest proposal would likely include up to a 150-room hotel with a 250-person banquet hall, plus accessory housing.
Attorney Gregory Massad and members of the grass-roots group Keep Westerly Green asked the council to reject the revised proposal during the 6.5-hour hearing, but Winn representatives said there is no site plan available because none is required for a proposed ordinance amendment, and he requested the council act on the advice of town staff and pass it.
Councilors had asked the two groups to “come together to hash it out” as they had a few years before, but Massad said in a letter to the council dated Oct. 17 that no agreements have been reached and council members said Monday there had been no further updates.
Councilors Karen Cioffi, Caswell Cooke Jr. and Christopher Duhamel have not participated in the council discussions and abstained from voting on the matter.
Council President Sharon Ahern said she was not in favor of delaying the vote in September as the council chose to do, but agreed in an effort to have the two groups find middle ground. She said if it were up to her, the matter would already be closed, and she still hopes to accomplish that.
“If we were to come with any new language, then we would still need to advertise and it wouldn’t be able to close,” she said. “For me, the time has come. It’s either up or down now with what we have in front of us.”
