WESTERLY — It may be just blocks away from the busy commercial section of Route 1 where lines of traffic — especially in summer months — can build up fast at the Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's drive-thrus, but the gardens of the late Pietrangelo and Annunziata Scaglione have been a quiet, calming, nourishing oasis for more than half a century.
The oasis that was once full of colorful flowers, vegetables, and fruit and chestnut trees is now full of memories.
Pietrangelo "Peter" Scaglione, who died last Sunday, and Annunziata "Nancy" Scaglione, who died in 2021, worked hard to transform the small piece of land they purchased in 1972 — when they moved to Westerly from the tiny village of Cocozzello in Calabria, Italy — into a lush garden that produced in abundance, according to Maria Scaglione, one of their two daughters.
"They came here in search of a better life," said Scaglione. First they bought a house with a small piece of land "across the street from my mother’s three brothers," she said, "to form a family neighborhood ... a miniature Italy."
Then, like many Italian immigrants in Westerly, her parents planted their large garden "to remind them of Italy ... of their homeland," she added.
They planted a small orchard of chestnut trees, fig trees and pear trees, she said, a vegetable garden and plenty of flowers.
"It was luscious, and high-yielding and constantly changing," said Scaglione. "They created a new life from the old."
Her parents always told the story of how they brought the original chestnut tree as "a plant from my father’s birthplace, a little village in the uplands of Calabria, Italy," Scaglione said.
"It's very wild now," said Scaglione on a recent afternoon as she walked around the remnants of the vegetable garden her parents loved so well, harvesting garlic, cucumbers, zucchini, chamomile and the broccoli rabe hidden among a forest of weeds. "But at one point it fed the whole neighborhood."
"And it's all organic," added Scaglione as she picked up a handful of earth. "Everyone always admired my father's dirt. It's fluffy and light."
It was a few weeks before her father's death, and Scaglione had driven to Westerly from her home outside New Haven to spend the day with her father, who had been spending less and less time in the garden ever since her mother died and since the vagaries of old age got in the way.
"He was out here all the time until just a few years ago," she said.
Her father also worked for many years at Guild Guitars and later for the town of Westerly, Scaglione said, but the garden was his passion and he loved planting his flowers and vegetables then tending to them as they grew.
"This was his life," said Scaglione as she walked through a maze of plants, pointing first to a section where potatoes were once plentiful and then to another where tomato plants would sometimes grow to be 7 feet high.
"My mother planted seeds in large, colorful, plastic containers covered with wood planks to keep them warm until they sprouted," she recalled. "And my father would lay planks of wood for paths to reach the rows of vegetables they would soon be planting."
"Each board path became an entryway to another part of the garden," she said, filled with new tomatoes, eggplants, and peppers and "chaotic wild fennel, garlic and spinach, amaranth, along with many types of squash."
The most interesting squash was the one they called "cucuzza," she said. It was a squash that "climbed the trees with pretty white flowers that grew at night."
"The cucuzza would grow 10 inches in a single day in the summer," she recalled ... "and there were huge, pretty zucchini plants with many blossoms that would appear each morning. My mom would make fried zucchini flower patties."
"It seemed everything had a turn in the garden," said Scaglione, who has one sister, Gina, and one daughter, Dora.
"I remember coming home from a long day at school and my mom would leave six to ten little dishes from the harvest of squashes, eggplants, tomatoes, peppers and potatoes," Scaglione said, and "each one recalled the flavors of our little village we had left behind."
The Scagliones also shared their bounty with their neighbors.
"I think I went over there every day," said Christine Davidson, a retired educator who has lived next door to the Scagliones for decades. "It was like going into another country. It was an enchanted place."
"There were pumpkins growing up the sides of the house and there were flowers interspersed with tomatoes and potatoes," she said. "I used to bring people over there to visit and he'd give us wine that he made himself.
"They didn't speak much English and I don't speak much Italian," she said with a laugh, "but somehow we understood each other perfectly.
"I loved Pietro and Nancy," said Davidson. "They were the best neighbors and they will be missed ... but they gave us something great here."
"Time passes," she said, "and life moves on, but we had time in the garden."
Scaglione said her father also enjoyed walking through their Boiling Springs neighborhood, and in his later years, he took special delight in walking to Cimalore Field and watching baseball. One day, when she and her father were walking by the field, a woman came up to say hello.
"She was so happy to see him," said Scaglione, recalling the moment. "Then she told me that she and her young son would often walk past my parents' house and that my father would invite them into the garden."
"He'd give them tours of the garden and show them all his vegetables," she said. "And then she told me that my father always gave her son a handful of chestnuts."
"She said her son was so taken by this constant welcoming and all the beautiful vegetables and chestnut trees that he started his own little garden," said Scaglione, who then recalled one of her most memorable moments involving her mother and her parent's chestnut trees.
It happened during her mother's final days, Scaglione recalled, and was perhaps the last time her mother ever "saw her beloved chestnut trees."
Scaglione said she arrived at her parents' house, began to look for her mom, and "came upon her sitting under the shade of the chestnut trees ... eating chestnuts."
"It all looked magical, the past and present in one blissful afternoon," Scaglione said. "Mom wasn’t old anymore, she was that little girl back in Italy, doing exactly what she’d always enjoyed doing, picking and eating and scoring chestnuts to roast."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.