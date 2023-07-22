WESTERLY — William "Bill" Sisson sat on the outside patio of a small café next to the Pawcatuck River one recent afternoon telling fish tales.
Sisson, 70, a veteran journalist who grew up in the Avondale section of Westerly and graduated from Westerly High School with the class of 1972, was actually telling real tales — about his new book of fish tales — "Seasons of the Striper: Pursuing the Great American Gamefish."
The 200-plus page book features pages and pages of glossy photos and fascinating stories of fish, fisherman, growing up in Westerly and Sisson's 60 years of "chasing after a fish."
Except for a few years when he "roamed the West," Sisson writes, "I have been a faithful parishioner in the church of striped bass, following them from the Bay of Fundy to the Chesapeake."
For decades, he writes, "striped bass have been the focus of my time, energy and passion."
"I have felt most like a kid when plotting fishing strategies, tinkering with boats and gear, and embarking into new waters," Sisson writes. "The fish has been a constant and worthy object of my obsession, curiosity, and dreams."
The book's forward is written by Peter Kaminsky, the author of such books as "American Waters" and "The Moon Pulled Up An Acre of Bass," whose "Outdoors" column has appeared in The New York Times for 25 years.
"Bill Sisson was born in the beating heart of striper country, in South County, Rhode Island," writes Kaminsky. "From that day until this, nearly half a century, Bill had haunted the beaches, coves, backwaters and headlands of the Northeast in pursuit of striped bass."
"In these pages, he had full-heartedly distilled the wisdom of generations of striper-holics," Kaminsky continues. "He speaks to the inner angler of every fisherman who prizes the fish that looks, for all the world, like the rippling light of the moon on midnight waters."
Writing in the Wall Street Journal, the reviewer Richard Adams Carey called Sisson's book "a hefty coffee-table book" with prose that "might be even better than the lavish, stunning photographs" included in the 200-plus page book.
The photographs, most of which were by taken by Tom Lynch, "capture the length and breadth of such beauty with imaginative use of light, angle and depth of field ... the pages almost smell like salt," Carey said.
The book is written with language that is "plain-spoken and ecstatic," and "charged with the rough poetry of the sea," Carey said.
In his dedication, Sisson, the middle son of the late David and Mary (McCarthy) Sisson, honors, along with his wife, Patty; his daughter, Carly; Lynch, the photographer, and others, "my mother and father, who introduced me to poetry and the sea, and indulged a boy's fascination with fishing."
Sisson has a distinct memory — involving his mother, a fish, the water and himself as a small boy — watching a fish glide through salt water.
"It was in Watch Hill," Sisson began, "on the seawall by the cabanas."
"I was kneeling over and my mother was holding me by the back band of my pants," he continued with a laugh. "And I remember just trying to touch that fish."
Sisson graduated from fishing with his hands to fishing with handlines and then to fishing poles, he said as he recalled days spent fishing with his older brother off the Watch Hill docks.
"As a boy in the early '60s, my world revolved around a town dock and the seawalls of Watch Hill Harbor," Sisson writes in his book. "There, I spent hours handlining cunners, netting blue crabs, and fishing for tinker mackerel, snapper blues and winter flounder."
"We'd fish for anything that was biting," said Sisson.
Every once in a while, Sisson recalled, their father would take a break from his shop, walk cross the street, and help his sons unhook a fish or untangle a line.
Sisson's father, David, was a well-known Watch Hill businessman who owned a Bay Street variety store that carried everything from hardware, souvenirs and over-the-counter remedies to cigars, postcards and penny candy. Sisson worked at his father's store and saved his money — or his father saved it for him — until he had enough to buy "a proper surf rod" at the Weekapaug Tackle Shop.
"I remember getting off the school bus and immediately taking off my school clothes and putting on hip boots," Sisson said, "That's what I thought about all day long."
Sometimes after school, Sisson's Uncle Kid would let him tag along on a fishing outing.
His uncle would "roll into the driveway with his fishing partner," Sisson recalled, "and I'd get up in the truck and sit in the middle."
"I sensed I was on the periphery of a secret fraternity and wanted in," Sisson writes, "even though I didn't know what it was about."
"There was cigarette smoking and there was whiskey and there were guys laughing," Sisson said, and there was some "salty language."
"My uncle would say, 'Don't go telling your mother,'" Sisson said with a laugh. "And I'd say, 'Tell her what?'"
"I was indoctrinated by those guys," he said.
In the chapter "Bass and Boats," Sisson writes about going out to shallow reefs in the waters off Watch Hill with the late Fred Buckley, a legendary Watch Hill lobsterman who was, to the adolescent Sisson, a man "as large as the sun."
The Buckley family and the Sisson family were very close friends, Sisson writes, so close they even shared a house all together for a time.
"For several summers, I practically lived in the cove where Fred kept his skiff, and often watched him come and go from the reefs," Sisson writes. "Those seasons forever shaped my perception of watermen, striped bass, and boats."
Mary Ellen Buckley of Westerly, one of Fred Buckley's five children, said she's been friends with Bill Sisson "from day one."
Her mother, the late Loretta Devine Buckley, was Bill's godmother, and she and her siblings grew up with Sisson and his brothers, Peter and Christopher.
"On Christmas and my birthday," Sisson writes in his book, "I’d receive a neatly wrapped box from my godmother and Uncle Fred. Inside were a couple of nearly new plugs or jigs that Fred had harvested off his lines. To me, they were more valuable than anything bought from a tackle shop. "
"I love the fact that there's so much about Westerly and Watch Hill in his book," said Mary Ellen one afternoon last week. "I think that's really neat."
"There's a whole section about my father," she added. "And I'm very touched by that."
"Seasons of the Striper: Pursing the Great American Gamefish" was published by Rizzoli New York and is available at bookstores.
