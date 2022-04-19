WESTERLY — Just two people participated in the Town Council's first public hearing on the proposed town and schools budgets for 2022-23. The council discussed the comments it received from one of the two residents and other budgetary matters.
At $97.53 million, the proposed budget is a $2.46 million, or 2.59%, increase from current spending, and would require a tax increase of about 1.92%. The tax rate for real estate would be about $9.49 per $1,000 of assessed value and the tax rate for personal property would be about $11.52 per $1,000 of assessed value. The town currently uses a blended tax rate of $11.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
During the hearing on Monday, Louis P. Sposato Jr., a former member of both the Town Council and the School Committee, asked the council to reevaluate the overall proposed budget as well as one specific aspect of it.
"I am here to speak in opposition to the budget. It is too high based on the current economic situation facing all Americans — inflation. There is no indication that this inflation will go away next year. Everything costs more and I believe to subject the citizens of Westerly to an increase of $2.5 million is too many rocks in the pack. I ask that you reconsider," Sposato said.
He also asked the council not to fund a new assistant town manager position that Town Manager Shawn Lacey has asked for, saying the position should first be considered by a citizens advisory committee appointed to review and recommend changes to the Town Charter. The council is required to appoint a charter advisory committee in 2023.
Sposato noted that two positions that are required by the Town Charter have been left vacant for several months in one case and for years in another. In November, in accord with a Town Council initiative, voters will be asked in ballot questions to amend the Town Charter to eliminate requirements for the two positions. Voters approved provisions in the charter that mandated the positions in 2016.
The town, Sposato said, is currently in violation of the Town Charter.
"I am a firm believer in the Town Charter. You don't pick and choose which clauses to enforce. Right now you are in violation by not having those two positions. Basically, you are telling the public we don't care what you want," Sposato said.
Sposato also questioned why the assistant town manager position was not referred to or shown in Lacey's proposed budget and why the Board of Finance was not informed of Lacey's intent during its deliberations on the proposed budget. Those deliberations occurred just prior to the council's current ongoing budget deliberations.
Town Solicitor William Conley Jr. said the Town Council has legal authority to establish the assistant town manager position without going through the Town Charter process. If voters do not approve rescinding the requirements for director of development services and director of public works, Conley said, it will then be up to Lacey to determine how to proceed.
"If the Town Charter amendments are not passed so the other two positions remain, they will remain and the responsibilities would be addressed by the town manager," Conley said.
The assistant town manager position, if established, would be responsible for managing municipal department heads. Council President Sharon Ahern said that officials once advertised the public works director position but did not receive any responses. She also spoke in favor of establishing an assistant town manager position saying that Lacey has been widely praised for returning phone calls and e-mails. The communication is in addition to other duties Lacey is responsible for, she said.
"I think [the position] is fundamental to Shawn Lacey's success. We are already hearing positive feedback on your responsiveness ... the expectations of the community are also too great for the position," Ahern said.
The assistant town manager position will be paid for through a mixture of town (50%), Water Department (25%), and Sewer Department (25%) funds, Ahern said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said having an assistant town manager position would be a return to a previous management approach that was in place when former Town Manager Joe Turo, who served from 2003-08, created a chief of staff position, which Ahern held.
"It was proven before to work and be effective," Duhamel said.
Councilors Philip Overton and Brian McCuin said they supported the plan to establish the position and both said the council had not received any "pushback" on the idea.
Brigitte Hopkins, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park executive director, thanked the council for its continued financial support of the library and reviewed the facility's programing and goals for the future. The proposed budget includes $415,000 from the town for the library, the same amount it has provided annually since 2017-18. The library also relies on funding from the state and a private endowment.
If approved, the proposed town and schools budget would keep the appropriation of local tax dollars for education at the same amount called for in the current budget: $49,059,463. The proposed budget also includes $996,300 for municipal capital projects, $1.48 million for school capital projects, $4.96 million for municipal debt, and $6.04 million for school debt. The budget plan calls for less overall spending than the $98.07 million one put forward by the Board of Finance and less than the $98.48 million plan submitted by Lacey.
The Town Charter requires the Town Council to conduct at least two public hearings on the proposed budget. The second hearing is scheduled for Monday. Following conclusion of the second hearing, the council is expected to make final changes and then vote on whether to adopt the budget.
