PROVIDENCE — Findings of mosquito sample testing last week have uncovered the first confirmed detection of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, or EEE, in Rhode Island this year as well as the fourth case of West Nile Virus detected this summer.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that the mosquito sample testing positive for EEE was collected in Glocester on Aug. 21, while a separate mosquito sample collected in Barrington on Aug. 21 tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Although three of the four West Nile detections originated at traps in Westerly, state officials stress that at this stage of mosquito season, it is likely present in mosquitoes statewide. To date, Connecticut has confirmed one case of West Nile Virus in humans, and no cases have been found in Rhode Island.
“(West Nile) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the continental United States and is much more prevalent than EEE. It became established in North America following its introduction in 1999,” said Mike Healey, chief public affairs officer for the Department of Health, in a press release. “(West Nile) will likely be prevalent for the rest of the season, so DEM and RIDOH continue to advise Rhode Islanders to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost.”
Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious or sometimes fatal illness.
It has been an active year for West Nile Virus detections in New England. In Massachusetts, officials have reported 82 findings of West Nile Virus, and neighboring Connecticut has also reported an additional 63 findings.
Neither Massachusetts nor Connecticut has reported any findings of EEE in mosquitoes, humans or animals.
Although extremely rare in humans, approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems. Unlike West Nile Virus, which is prevalent in Rhode Island every year, EEE risk is variable and changes from year to year. With continued trapping and testing, officials will continue to assess the EEE risk level this mosquito season.
Personal protection is the first line of defense against mosquitoes that may carry West Nile, EEE or other diseases, and it is also the most effective way to avoid infection. Consider using screens on windows or doors, rescheduling activities away from sunrise or sunset, wearing long sleeves while outside, utilizing bug spray and protecting babies with netting.
West Nile and EEE findings in mosquitoes are expected because mosquito-borne diseases become more prevalent in southern New England as the season progresses.
Visit health.ri.gov/mosquito for additional mosquito prevention tips, videos, and local data.
