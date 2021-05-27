WESTERLY — A project manager will oversee selection and development of a preferred option for a school building project and assist the School Committee and its Building Subcommittee with applications to the state Department of Education.
The School Committee voted 5-0 Wednesday to award a contract for the services to Downes Construction Co., a firm with offices in Providence and New Britain, Conn. The company, which was recommended by the Building Subcommittee, had submitted a bid of $86,365, which will be paid in phases for conceptual development, two applications to the state Department of Education, and referendum support.
Four representatives of the company gave an overview of their services to the School Committee on Wednesday. The 87-year-old firm, which has 70 employees, is currently working on school projects in Newport, Providence, South Kingstown, the Exeter-West Greenwich School District, and Burrillville.
The firm will develop a budget and project schedule, attend School Committee and Town Council meetings, and lead public information sessions.
"What has allowed us to be successful on these projects is consistent messaging, being transparent, and always presenting the facts," said Joseph DeSanti, a project director with Downes Construction Co.
Diana Colcord, community outreach liaison with Downes, said the firm would help "coalesce the message, come up with a consistent rationale for the project and coordinate the message with influential community leaders." The public information effort could involve development of a website, fliers and a set of frequently asked questions and answers.
"We can take the lead on that and all would be data driven," Colcord said.
Work on the budget, which will include soft costs, will be critical in light of recent sharp increases in construction fees, DeSanti said.
"Estimating is, right now, very key, and we have to plan on the potential that the price escalation that we are seeing today is going to continue .... We have to plan for a worst-case scenario," DeSanti said.
The budget and schedule development process will also consider the availability of labor and construction materials, DeSanti said.
The firm will conduct "forensic investigations" of existing buildings where renovations are set to occur to determine potential sources of moisture and other problems, DeSanti said.
Development of a schedule will also include input from district administrators to ensure a learning environment is preserved during construction, according to DeSanti.
The company will also meet with local businesses.
"You are basically looking at a $50 million economic development project. Westerly businesses and workers need to be involved and realize its impact," Colcord said.
The Town Council has set a $50 million cap on the school building project.
Bid packages that local businesses can try for and purchasing materials locally will be encouraged, Colcord said.
Representatives of Downes will also meet with Westerly Middle School and Westerly High School students to discuss the project and construction jobs, and high school students will have an opportunity to shadow Downes workers through its student mentor program, said John Fraioli, a quality and safety officer with the company.
School Committee members Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, Rob Cillino, Christine Cooke, Rebecca Fowler, and Giuseppe Gencarelli voted to award the contract to Downes. Members Marianne Nardone and Michael Ober were absent.
There was no discussion of the cost of the contract during the School Committee's meeting.
