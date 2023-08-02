WESTERLY — Despite the danger, complications and length of the journey, Eliane Aberdam and Eran Makover of Westerly traveled to war-torn Ukraine earlier this summer with a song in their hearts.
The husband and wife traveled not only to support musicians and music-making in Kyiv, but to be in the audience for the debut of “In Memoriam: For the Ukrainian Fighters, Hope, Fallen Ones" — the violin concerto Aberdam wrote as an homage "to the Ukrainian fighters, civilians and soldiers who have courageously and heroically resisted the Russian invasion of their country and will continue to do so until the threat has disappeared."
Aberdam's concerto was performed by the National Philharmonic Orchestra in Lysenko Hall on June 23, and was conducted by world renowned Maestra Natalia Ponomarchuk, conductor of the Kyiv Chamber Orchestra, with Soloist Krylo Bondar. Plans are underway to create a professional recording of the concert, which should be will be ready soon, Aberdam said.
"There were amazing professionals," said Aberdam of the members of what she described as "a well-established symphony orchestra."
"The people were so appreciative," added Aberdam, a professor of music composition and theory at the University of Rhode Island, where she also serves as director of graduate studies in music. "And the concert was very moving and beautiful."
"It felt sort of like sorrow and a yearning," she said, pausing, "But there was a little hope in the middle."
"They seemed to appreciate the moral support," she continued. "It meant so much to so many people."
At the concert's end, she recalled, she was approached by a few audience members, one of whom handed her a white rose. Another, a woman named Ina, she told them, had fought in the war for seven months.
"These people were not trained soldiers at all," Aberdam said. Ina "had seen some of her dear friends being killed."
"She was almost crying when she told me the story," Aberdam went on. "She said she felt that my music was written for these victims of war, the fighters, her friends. She felt it was their music."
It was just days before a Russian missile caused heavy damage to the largest Orthodox Cathedral in Odesa, and Aberdam and Makover, who are married, were sitting in the living room of their Westerly farmhouse showing photographs of the concert — and from the four days they spent in the capital city of Kyiv — while describing the eeriness of traveling to — and staying in — a country under attack.
"They aim at the churches," Aberdam said softly as she spoke of the Russian military's efforts to destroy sacred places in Ukrainian cities and towns. "They think people are hiding there."
Aberdam said traveling "in this country so affected by war" was a very moving experience.
Aberdam and Makover arrived in Kyiv after a 19-hour train ride from Warsaw, Poland. The trains were full of women and children fleeing Kyiv and carrying enormous suitcases, they said, noting that men cannot leave the country.
Despite the nightly air raid alerts, the regular blare of sirens and the curfew, they found a city that was bustling with activity and one that often seemed kind of "normal."
The metro was packed, Makover said. The traffic was "intense," there were people sitting in outside cafes and many of the restaurants were not only open but often full.
"It was surprisingly lively," Aberdam said. "There were kiosks selling coffee and tea and lemonade."
On the other hand, they said, there were also makeshift memorials built around "burned-out vehicles," photographs of fallen fighters on the walls of the city and yellow and blue flags flying in Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the central square of Kyiv.
Makover and Aberdam, who stayed at a friend’s apartment about 45 minutes from the center of Kyiv by subway, were able to spend time visiting monuments, churches, castles, synagogues and museums.
They also traveled to the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial, which commemorates the murder of 33,000 Jews by the Nazis during two days in September 1941, during World War II.
The site, which sits on 140 acres, was damaged by the Russians last year in a missile attack that President Volodymyr Zelensky described as "beyond humanity."
Earlier this year Aberdam created an online fundraiser to support the musicians of the National Philharmonic Orchestra in Kyiv, who lack such supplies as strings for their instruments, reeds and oil for valves, she said at the time.
The need for the supplies still exists, she said, and the fundraiser will remain open.
"Supporting music means supporting the arts, and the arts are an integral part of the Ukrainian culture," Aberdam, a native of Nancy, France who grew up on Grenoble, said on the "Solidarity with Ukrainian Musicians" fundraising site. "A country is more than just territory, it is also culture, language, arts and traditions."
To support the ongoing efforts to send supplies to the musicians, visit donorbox.org/solidarity- with-ukrainian-musicians.
"It was a rewarding experience," Aberdam said of the journey to Ukraine. "Rewarding and very moving."
