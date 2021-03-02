WESTERLY — The town's financial adviser has presented the Town Council with a path forward that would allow for borrowing money to fix roads, schools, and the municipal sewer plant. If plotted carefully, the adviser said, the route could avoid damage to the town's bond rating.
The council, after listening to a presentation Monday from Steve Maceroni, director of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, decided to conduct a special meeting on Tuesday to vote on whether to add a proposed $11 million road bond as a ballot question for the May 4 referendum. The referendum will also include a question asking voters to approve borrowing $2 million for school renovations, including a new roof at Dunn's Corners School. The results of the council's vote Tuesday were not available at press time.
Maceroni, who has served as the town's financial adviser for several years, referred to "strong numbers" and a "very health tax base" in describing the town's current financial picture. While the town carries slightly more debt than some of its peers in Rhode Island and New England, he said the heft of its tax base offsets the uptick.
The council invited Maceroni to make his presentation as it continues to look at a few significant potential expenditures, including an estimated $12 to $15 million to repair and upgrade the wastewater treatment plant, a large-scale school building project and a new road-repair project.
The town's bond rating by Moody's Investors Service is Aa3, the service's fourth-highest rating out of 21 levels, and AA, the second-highest rating by S&P Global. The services assign the ratings based on existing debt, tax base, and other indications of a borrowing entity's ability to repay.
The town's total debt outstanding is $66.8 million; its net debt service as a percent of the general fund is 8.4 percent. According to Maceroni's report, 78.2% of current debt will be paid off in 10 years. Annual principal payments on the debt stands at $6.5 to $7 million for 2021-25. In fiscal year 2026, the debt service is set to decline by about $2.2 million.
Councilor Philip Overton asked how the municipal bond rating would be affected if the town borrowed $15 million for the sewer plant, $11 million for roads, and $50 million for the larger school project.
"If there's a thoughtful plan to move forward with the schools that you fully communicate with the agencies and the plan is to take advantage or wait until you have the 2026 fall off, I think the project is manageable and it would not impact your rating," Maceroni said.
Maceroni also laid out an approach for the town to potentially start the school project using bond anticipation notes prior to issuing actual bonds that he said would allow for starting construction and delaying when the bulk of the debt moves onto the town's books.
Town and school officials say the smaller $2 million school project would have little to no effect on the tax rate or current spending levels because the loan would be offset by savings realized through refinancing existing debt for a previous school construction project.
The council had previously envisioned a proposed $9 million road bond but bumped it up to $11 million at the recommendation of its Public Works Subcommittee as a means to include more sidewalk work in the project.
Councilors Brian McCuin and Sharon Ahern voiced concerns. McCuin said he was inclined to hold off on a new roads bond, saying he was concerned that budget problems could lead to a decrease in state assistance to towns.
"I feel like I'm getting pushed to say 'yes' to all of these things," McCuin said.
Ahern said she was reluctant to ask voters to approve funding for a new road bond before the sewer plant bond is considered. The exact cost of the sewer plant is not expected to be clear until the summer, meaning another referendum will likely be conducted in the fall. The sewer plant work will be required to be accomplished as a condition for the state Department of Environmental Management issuing a new permit for the plant.
"We absolutely have to have [the sewer plant upgrade]. I would wait on the roads until we have a series of bond questions, but I can see we have a majority who want the $11 million bond proposal considered Tuesday night," Ahern said.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. pushed to have the road bond on the May referendum, saying the town could get moving on road work before prices increase.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who had urged a big-picture look at the town's borrowing capacity last week, said he was comforted by Maceroni's presentation.
"I was concerned with priorities and how everything would fit with the obligations of sewer and the stated obligations to the schools and and school children .... I think we were put at ease tonight by Mr. Maceroni and his presentation — that it's possible to do these projects and prioritize them," Duhamel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.