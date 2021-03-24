WESTERLY — The Board of Finance will consider ways to bring the $100.6 million combined town and schools budget for 2021-22 submitted by Town Manager J. Mark Rooney into balance during a meeting scheduled for tonight at 5:30.
Rooney and Finance Director Dyann Baker reviewed the budget with the board during a meeting Tuesday. The two officials both explained ways to address a $4.8 million deficit in the spending plan.
The budget includes a $58.1 million local appropriation for schools, $9.4 million in general government expenditures, $8.4 million for public safety, $5.4 million for the Department of Public Works, $1 million in subsidies, $6.7 million in capital improvement and restricted programs, and $10.25 million in town and school debt service. Restricted programs are projects the town allots funds to over time. The funds roll over from year to year, unlike most funds in the town budget.
Rooney is recommending steps that would reduce the deficit by $3.57 million. The remaining adjustments would be made by the finance board. Under Rooney's recommendations, the capital spending for schools would be reduced by $1.89 million, which is the amount of spending envisioned for a $2 million proposed bond that voters will consider in May.
Similarly, Rooney recommended reducing proposed spending for roads, sidewalks and drainage by $925,000 in the hope that voters approve a proposed $11 million road bond when they consider it during the May referendum.
Rooney also suggested reducing his spending plan by $175,000 — funds he earmarked to cover half the cost of removing the Potter Hill dam. Rather than pay for a new public works department garage out of the operations budget, Rooney is suggesting using $500,000 of surplus funds from the previous budget year for the project.
Rooney is also suggesting moving a proposed recreation mower acquisition to a three-year lease to reduce the budget by $45,000. A $37,000 reduction could be realized, Rooney said, by continuing to defer filling the current Public Works Department director position, which has been vacant for over a year and is required by the Town Charter.
Rooney said he would recommend a 3.75% tax-levy increase saying the Town Council's tendency to limit levy increases to 2% or less has created a dearth of funds for maintenance and capital projects for both the town and the school district.
"I would argue for the higher levy just because how we got into this position of deferred maintenance is the desire to spare the taxpayer anything bigger than a 2% rate increase on the levy and you just end up starving the capital year after year and that's what has happened for 30 years," Rooney said.
The budget includes funds for two engineering department positions that had previously been vacant and for a new grant writer position.
Officials noted that state aid to the school district is down about $845,000 over five years, including aid projected for the 2021-22 budget.
The $2 million proposed school bond is likely to qualify for 35% reimbursement from the state. Officials said they are also hopeful that about $600,000 of the proposed bond earmarked for heating and air conditioning work will qualify for federal COVID-19 relief funds.
