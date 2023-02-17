PROVIDENCE — A Stipulation of Dismissal was filed Friday in Rhode Island Superior Court dismissing all claims in the matter of Filippi v. Mattiello et al.
The suit was originally filed in 2020 by former House Minority Leader Blake Filippi against former Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, who was chairman of the Joint Committee on Legislative Services at the time. In the suit, Filippi also made claims against all the other members of the joint committee.
Now that the litigation has concluded, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, current chairman of the joint committee, has affirmed his long-standing pledge to hold and participate in quarterly public meetings of the joint committee, which functions as the administrative arm of the General Assembly.
When he was nominated as Speaker by the House Democratic Caucus in November 2020, Shekarchi made a pledge to hold public meetings of the joint committee. However, on the advice of counsel, he held off on that plan while the unusual lawsuit was pending.
“As we move forward with transparency in this process, Rhode Islanders can be assured that the day-to-day operations of the General Assembly will be executed responsibly and in a public forum,” added House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale.
