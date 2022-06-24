NEW SHOREHAM — Republican Blake Filippi, the Rhode Island House Minority Leader, announced early Friday morning that he will not run for re-election.
Filippi, who represents Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown and Block Island, is nearing the end of his fourth term in the House.
"Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your state representative these past eight years," Filippi said in a statement sent to constituents. "I love our communities, and this has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my life.
"While most of us disagreed on policy sometimes, and some of us disagreed many times, I always endeavored to understand your perspective, and clearly convey mine. Thank you for challenging my viewpoints, and permitting me to challenge yours. Your support empowered me make many principled stands."
Filippi's announcement also included a list of the accomplishments he was most proud of in office, including helping to end late-night House sessions that led to "surprise" bills being passed; halting the Lifespan-Care New England hospital merger; legal action to end the Joint Committee on Legislative Services, which hadn't met in 10 years; and work to study and recommend legislation to preserve beach-access rights.
"The time is now to step aside and for new public servants step up and serve our communities in the House," Filippi said. "While I will not run for reelection, I intend to remain deeply engaged in our beautiful corner of the world. The art of politics, as is the art of life, is all about human connection and the friends we make along the way. I cherish our friendships and look forward to nurturing them in the years ahead. "
