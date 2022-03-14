WESTERLY — A Fenway Road residence that was originally approved for intensive renovations will be torn down and replaced with a new house.
The Zoning Board of Review, during a meeting on Wednesday, unanimously approved Deboat Realty LLC's application for three separate dimensional variances from the municipal zoning regulations, as well as a variance from a regulation on the amount of impervious surface that is allowed on a building lot. The variances are needed to take down the house that was built in 1877 and replace it with a new one that will be constructed, with a slight deviation, on the building's same footprint.
Glen and Debra Greenberg, principals of Deboat Realty LLC, were seeking to bring the original house into compliance with contemporary building codes and to increase headspace, which was limited by construction techniques, for two second-floor bedrooms. The new house will have five code compliant bedrooms, down from the seven bedrooms in the original plan.
Deboat Realty had previously received dimensional variances and a building permit in December, but town zoning officials determined that the original approval called for building a foundation and addressing the second floor issues. "When the building official met with the builder to discuss sequencing it was determined that the project amounted to demolition in phases with little of the original house remaining," said Martin Loiselle Jr., the town's zoning officer.
Building a new house on the property, as opposed to renovating the existing one, subjected the project to zoning regulations that did not apply to the original project approval. Similarly, additional variances were required to allow for a new house being built on a lot that predates the town's zoning regulations. For instance, without some of the variances, the new house would have been limited to a width of just 10 feet.
The new house is expected to fit in with the neighborhood. All but one of the houses within a 200-foot radius would require variances to comply with current regulations, as depicted in aerial photographs, said Thomas J. Liguori Jr., the lawyer representing Deboat Realty.
Directly abutting neighbors of the property at 3 Fenway Road, where the new house will be built, assented to the new house and issuance of the variances, town officials said. No one spoke either in favor of or opposed to the project during a public hearing conducted by the zoning board.
Liguori said his clients were open to working with town officials on plans for the new house despite a building permit having already been issued.
"They don't want to argue about whether it was necessary or not," Liguori said.
Liguori praised town officials saying they had been helpful and members of the zoning board praised the Greenberg's for their willingness to accept the approach sought by town officials.
"It's impressive that something was submitted and then there was a conviction to go back and restructure the plans," said Dawn Robinson, a member of the board.
The Greenbergs purchased the house in July for $1.15 million, according to the town's website.
