WESTERLY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Westerly’s updated 2023 Hazard Mitigation and Flood Management Plan.
FEMA approved the plan March 21. The Westerly Town Council adopted the plan on Feb. 27.
The purpose of the Hazard Mitigation and Flood Management Plan is to strengthen the town’s resilience to various natural hazards, including flooding and hurricanes. Westerly, like other coastal communities, has seen an increase in flood events and coastal erosion tied to increased rainfall and sea-level rise.
The plan was overseen by an advisory committee of town staff, residents, business owners, conservation organizations and other stakeholders. Committee meetings were open to the public.
FEMA requires municipalities to update their hazard mitigation plans at five-year intervals. FEMA also requires communities to have such a plan in order to receive federal government funding as FEMA aid.
The plan sets updated goals and objectives and develops a mitigation strategy and action plan with a list of prioritized projects.
The approved plan is available on the town’s website (westerlyri.gov/546/Hazard-Mitigation) for viewing.
— Ryan Blessing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.