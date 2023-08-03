WESTERLY — While Christ Episcopal Church conducts a parish self study and a search committee begins to look for a new rector to succeed Father Sunil Chandy, who has moved on to a new position in Michigan, Westerly/Pawcatuck native Father Anthony Dinoto will serve as the interim rector.
As the search could take up to a year, he will stay at the church until a new rector has been found.
Dinoto will begin his duties this weekend, Aug. 5 and 6. He will preach and celebrate mass at the services on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday, at 8 and 10 a.m. The church will hold a welcome reception for Dinoto in the parish hall following the 10 a.m. service.
Dinoto was previously an assistant to the rector and interim rector at Christ Church. He is married to the former Susan Payne, a native of Westerly, and lives in Ledyard.
