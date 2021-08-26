WESTERLY — Students and teachers will be required to wear face masks when the new school year begins on Sept. 7 in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Dan McKee, local school officials said Wednesday.
The School Committee voted 6-1 during its meeting Wednesday to approve a policy that will follow the governor's order, which expires on Sept. 18. The order was issued on Aug. 19.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau recommended following McKee's order and said wearing masks indoors will be part of a layered approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Other steps will include social distancing of at least three feet, encouraging hand hygiene, making testing available, encouraging vaccines for those who are eligible and cleaning the schools. Additionally, Garceau said, air filters will be replaced regularly, steps will be taken to get fresh air into school buildings, and teachers will be encouraged to use outdoor spaces. Students will be allowed to move from classroom to classroom more often than last year but efforts will continue to keep students in stable groups, Garceau said.
Students will not be required to wear face masks when they are outdoors on school grounds, but will be required to wear them when they are on the bus, in accordance with a federal law, Garceau said.
Students who test positive for the virus will be required to stay home and can return to school five days after receiving a negative test result for the virus. Close contacts will be required to quarantine for five days, down from 14 in the previous school year. Garceau also reported the district received a grant that will be used to hire individuals to assist with contact tracing when it is needed.
Precautionary protocols will likely change if cases of virus cases increase or decrease.
"If we can start to loosen things up we are happy to do that, and if we have to tighten things up we are prepared to do that as well," Garceau said.
Students who are out sick or required to quarantine will be given assignments that they can work on at home if they are feeling well enough and teachers will provide extra attention to help students catch up when they return to school. There are no plans to offer distance learning for the town's students and Garceau said he was not aware of any district in the state that plans to offer distance learning.
A few members of the School Committee expressed concern that distance learning would not be offered.
"We did distance learning only because we had to ... Westerly Public Schools are not an online entity. We did the best we could but we are not a virtual school," Garceau said.
School Committee member Christine Cooke, who voted against the policy to follow the governor's order, said she was concerned that school committees throughout the state cannot develop their own approach.
"I don't know when this ends. This School Committee had power taken away last week" when the governor signed his order, Cooke said.
Cooke stressed that she was not advocating against the use of face masks but was concerned about the School Committee not being able to set its own policies. She also said she had heard from many parents who are concerned about the potential for another year of their children having to wear masks.
Garceau noted that he had previously discussed two other potential approaches: one that would base face mask requirements on the local virus transmission rate and a second that would strongly recommend the use of face masks but not mandate it.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said the district is ready to respond to the virus.
"There are two words you have used: nimble and pivot. I think this is what you and the entire staff have done. This sets the tone for where we start. The information about the virus changes and we have to be able to change with it. Masks are better than closed buildings," Chiaradio said while speaking to Garceau.
Chiaradio Bowdy and committee members Robert Cillino, Michael Ober, Marianne Nardone, Rebecca Fowler, and Giuseppe Gencarelli all voted in favor of the policy to follow the governor's order.
