WESTERLY — Ministers and other faith leaders from several churches in the region joined together on the steps of Town Hall Wednesday to announce their intent to all preach on the topic of racism to their separate congregations this coming Sunday.
The commitment to preach on what those in attendance Wednesday called the sin of racism came after members of the Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association discussed recent vigils, protests and marches organized to call attention to racism, said Rev. Ruth Shilling Hainsworth, pastor of United Congregational Church of Westerly and president of the association. During the call, members who are people of color expressed personal experiences with racism.
With their training in "preaching truth to power" and prayer, Hainsworth said several members of the association agreed to all address racism on Sunday, June 28.
"We thought we would devote an entire Sunday, for those who are willing, to preach on the sin of racism. Each from our own tradition, which is a very unique thing to do. We have a wide range of Christian traditions and have all learned to love and respect and trust each other," said Hainsworth.
Seven churches were represented for the announcement on Wednesday and an additional five churches are also committed to the effort, Hainsworth said. Many of the ministers were dressed in their liturgical garb for the news conference.
The plan for Sunday is for each preacher to offer a morning message on racism for their congregations at their regularly scheduled service. Each preacher will select his or her own biblical text as the basis for their respective sermons and messages.
Rev. Ray Jones Jr. pastor of Lighthouse Community Baptist Church in Pawcatuck offered a prayer during the news conference asking for healing a "fractured and divided nation."
"Show the community that people with diverse backgrounds, diverse traditions, and diverse beliefs and those who do not have any belief whatsoever, that we can come together collectively and live in harmony with one another through mutual respect," Jones said.
Churches must end their "silence" and address racism full on, said Rev. Mallory Davis, pastor of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church.
"The church's voice needs to be heard. Too often people of color's lives have been devalued in this nation and the church has been silent. It needs to be radical in that way in that it's standing up to say that everyone is of worth," Davis said.
An African American himself, Davis said he has dealt with the "foolishness" of racism personally. Cell phone videos of racist acts of violence against people of color have made the topic nearly unavoidable, Davis said. But he also noted that similarly gruesome details have been made public before, such as when Emmett Till's mother insisted that her son's casket be left open during his funeral after he was beaten, mutilated and shot in the head in Mississippi in 1955.
"We've reached a point now, because of cell phones and the like, that these things are in your face, but we've been here before ... maybe this is a time where we at least take another giant step. We won't solve it but maybe this is the time when a giant step is taken, at least that's my prayer and my hope," Davis said during an interview.
Members of the association felt a strong need to stand together on the topic of racism after it came up during the conference call about two weeks ago, said Wayne Eberly, pastor of Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian. He said people of color who are members of his congregation have expressed fear about how their children might be treated if pulled over by police while driving.
"I'm not against the police, but it's just the reality of the concerns," Eberly said.
During the group telephone call, Jones said, members of the association who are people of color expressed their own experience with racism.
"We wanted to show we're together. Churches have a voice that can be unifying," Jones said.
It is critical that church leaders address racism publicly with their congregations, said Bishop Richard Morton, pastor of Family Christian Center Church of God in Pawcatuck.
"When you look at it closely, there are more things that unite us than divide us. The church ought to be a leading voice and we should be speaking as one voice," Morton said.
Each of the ministers read a section of "Blessing When the World is Ending," a poem by Jan Richardson.
The following churches had committed, as of early Wednesday afternoon, to preaching on racism Sunday: Pleasant Street Baptist Church, Westerly; Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian, Westerly; First Congregational Church of Stonington; United Congregational Church of Westerly, Pawcatuck; Lighthouse Community Baptist Church, Pawcatuck; Church of the Holy Spirit Episcopal, Charlestown; Central Baptist Church, Westerly; Westerly Friends; Family Christian Center Church of God, Pawcatuck; Christ Church Episcopal, Westerly; Calvary Church Episcopal, Stonington; and St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Charlestown.
The Clergy Association is welcoming participation in the Sunday of preaching by any area congregation, regardless of the pastor’s participation in the association. Pastors who would like to join in the communal preaching event are encouraged to speak with Hainsworth in advance. She can be reached at 401-663-7934 (cell) or 860-599-1226 (office).
