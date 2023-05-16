WESTERLY — The state’s Ethics Commission has cleared two Westerly officials of conflict of interest concerns over work they’ve done with organizations outside of their elected roles.
Draft advisory opinions from the Rhode Island Ethics Commission ahead of a Tuesday meeting by the commission show that it believes Town Council President Edward Morrone and School Committee member Leslie Dunn are not in violation of the Code of Ethics.
Morrone sought an opinion after it was publicized that he performed work totaling $30,000 for the Watch Hill Fire District before he was a member of the current council, during a period between June 2019 and May 2022. Morrone said he was hired to monitor Planning Board, Zoning Board and Town Council meetings, as well as state legislative hearings.
Members of the council and the public had asked Morrone to seek the opinion of the ethics body, as the council has been discussing and acting on matters surrounding Fort Road.
The status of whether a right of way to public lands on Napatree Point exists over Fort Road has been challenged, with the fire district and the Watch Hill Conservancy filing suit last week in Superior Court to prevent the town from observing or issuing a right-of-way designation.
Both organizations cited history that, they say, shows a public right of way has never existed on Fort Road. They claim the council was wrong in 2008 to pass a resolution declaring it as such, and have warned that the current council is erroneously making decisions based in part on that resolution.
Morrone did consulting work for the fire district, and is also a lifelong resident there. He’s been unapologetic about what he sees as civic involvement in the affairs of his neighborhood. Morrone has also invited critics to seek ethics rulings about the matter.
“I did a job they asked me to do,” he said. “I watched every painful meeting for hours via Zoom, I did my job and reported to them the issues being discussed.”
Morrone’s ethics case came up briefly at Monday’s council meeting, as the council was about to go into executive session to discuss the lawsuit.
Councilor Dylan LaPietra wanted the president to recuse himself from the closed-door discussion of the lawsuit.
Morrone referenced the commission’s opinion and said LaPietra could “look it up online.”
“This opinion as determined by the previous legal counsel for the Ethics Commission will be adopted,” he said.
In its findings, the Ethics Commission noted that the code prohibits public officials from taking part in matters where they have an interest, financial or otherwise, “that is in substantial conflict with the proper discharge of his duties or employment in the public interest.”
A substantial conflict exists “if it is reasonably foreseeable that a direct monetary gain or a direct monetary loss will accrue, by virtue of the public official’s activity, to the public official, his family member, his business associate, or any business by which he is employed or which he represents,” according to the code.
In Morrone’s case, the commission said the Code of Ethics doesn’t view public entities to be businesses.
“Accordingly, the fire district, a quasi-public entity created by an act of the General Assembly, is not considered a ‘business’ under the Code of Ethics and was neither (Morrone’s) business associate nor a business by which he was employed,” the commission said.
The commission also drew a distinction between an official involved with a current business associate or employer (a prohibited violation) and a former one.
It said public officials can participate in matters involving a former business associate or former employer, provided that the business relationship between them had ended and there was no specific future business relationship anticipated between them.
“Here, (Morrone) represents that the consulting services he performed for the fire district concluded in May 2022, that he does not anticipate having any future business relationship with the fire district, and that there are no outstanding obligations or payments between them,” the commission said. “Therefore, even if the petitioner had been considered a business associate of the fire district, or if the fire district was considered a business by which the petitioner was employed, the petitioner would still not be prohibited from participating in discussions and decision-making relative to Town Council matters involving the fire district.”
The Ethics Commission on Tuesday also opined that Westerly School Committee member Leslie Dunn was not running afoul of the ethics code by participating in committee discussions or voting on matters relating to the topics of diversity, equity, multiculturalism and other similar topics.
Dunn is a founder and a member of the steering committee of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, or ARC.
The commission reviewed an almost identical situation in 2021.
There, the commission said that a member of the North Kingstown School Committee, who in her private capacity was the founder and co-president of Towards an Anti-Racist North Kingstown, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing discussions of anti-racist policies in town, was not generally required by the Code of Ethics to recuse from participating in School Committee or subcommittee discussions or voting on matters relating to the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The opinion noted that as a founder and steering committee member of ARC, Dunn might have “an existing, personal inclination toward matters relative to the topics of diversity, equity, multiculturalism and other similar topics discussed or voted on by the School Committee.”
But that preference alone doesn't support mandatory recusal under the Code of Ethics, it said. Dunn is free to participate, “provided that there are otherwise no grounds for recusal under the Code of Ethics,” it added.
