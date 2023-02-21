WESTERLY — Preliminary budget estimates for Westerly’s $60.2 million schools budget show an increase of $1.5 million in 2023-24, a 2.65 percent hike.
State aid for Westerly as recommended by Gov. Dan McKee’s office is $206,152, Finance Director Cindy Kirchhoff said.
“We do have a ways to go before we receive a final number,” she said. “If we move forward with this as the budget to go to the town manager on March 6, we will be requesting an increase of our appropriation of $1,347,384, a 2.75% increase over the current year.”
Out of the 2.65% budget increase, 1.8% is the result of higher salaries and benefits, including increased health care costs.
Total expenditure changes that don’t include salaries and benefits amount to $492,025.
The district also is looking at reductions equivalent to 1.2 full-time positions, Kirchhoff said.
With students at the high school choosing classes now, Kirchhoff said it’s too early in the process for final numbers of high school staffing.
On March 6 the budget will go to Town Manager Shawn Lacey, as well as the Finance Board for its recommendations, before the Town Council decides on the local appropriation amount.
The Westerly School Committee will meet Wednesday night to take a detailed look at the budget before voting to approve it.
— Ryan Blessing
