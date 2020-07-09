Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

A few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.