WESTERLY — Two priority recommendations have emerged from the final report of the Westerly Public Schools equity audit, which was presented on April 19 to the School Committee.
The committee hired Boston-based Public Consulting Group in September to perform the $65,000 audit. It focused on five areas: district policies, talent recruitment, student culture, community engagement and curriculum and instruction.
The first priority recommendation would create an equity-focused professional development plan.
“Look at what you already know, and what you need to know, and make sure it is all driven by data,” PCG senior consultant Cassandra Davis told the committee.
Information from student surveys, graduation rates, discipline rates and other data already available should be used to drive decisions, she said.
Equity learning, the report says, should contain both short- and long-term goals. As an example, the report suggested a goal of ensuring that 90% of high school staff take bias training by a certain date, such as spring of 2025. Tools to gauge the success would include self-reporting and student surveys.
The report recommends hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion director, “who can own the development and implementation of this plan,” Davis said.
Findings that informed the recommendation, according to the report, include reports of “racial incidents” that made minority and historically marginalized groups feel unwelcome. Other factors listed include a lack of teacher response to bullying and biased expectations of students “based on their skin color, what part of town they are from, who their family is, or through what they have heard from other teachers.”
The second priority recommendation is to “use an explicit equity decision-making lens for all decisions made within WPS.”
When making decisions, leaders should ask who is being well-served and who is being left out or harmed, Davis said.
“Does the policy, program or decision produce any intentional benefits or unintended consequences for the affected groups,” Davis said. “We definitely got the feeling that people want to do what is right by children, but sometimes they just don’t know what that is.”
The report noted that Westerly lacks a comprehensive equity-based framework guiding decision-making at the district level. There is also a lack of equity focus in recruitment and hiring materials, processes and policies, it said. The report also noted efforts to promote equity are hindered by “fear of oppositional community members.”
“That was said by several people that we interviewed and talked to in focus groups,” Davis said.
In all, the report provides 50 recommendations.
“The 50 recommendations aren’t something to get done next year,” Davis said. “This has been something that’s gone on for awhile now. We expect it’s going to take time to develop this, but wanted to give you everything.”
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said some items would require a committee vote. Others would involve “working to develop a lens of decision-making.”
Bringing a DEI officer on board would require a committee vote in order to allocate funds, he said.
As stated by PCG, the equity audit is a “study of an institution’s policies, programs and practices from an equity lens in pursuit of educational equity.”
That lens can include race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, language, disability, age, sexual orientation or identity, religion or other significant demographic factors.
Davis used an analogy to describe educational equity, and the distinction from equality.
“If the service is that everybody’s going to get shoes, when you look at it from the perspective of equality, everyone gets a pair of shoes,” she said. “When you look at it from the perspective of equity, everyone gets shoes that fit them.”
The audit drew mixed reactions from members of the public, with some saying it was a non-objective exercise done to support a narrative driven by PCG. It also unfairly painted local teachers as biased, they said. Others supported the work and said the committee is on the right path.
School Committee Vice Chairman Guiseppe Gencarelli said the report offers much to consider.
“We have a lot of information and a very thorough report,” he said. “We have a lot of things we learned about from this equity audit.”
He called “troubling” a finding that students sometimes faced bias simply for receiving free and reduced lunch at school.
“No one should really know who’s getting free and reduced lunch,” he said.
Gencarelli also touched on student groups that don’t feel supported.
“We’ve heard about it for years,” he said. “How are we going to close or narrow these gaps. I like the idea of a workshop to really dive into the audit and come up with solutions.”
