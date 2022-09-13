WESTERLY — Tempers flared last week at the School Committee's regular meeting, as some members of the public expressed outrage over the question of whether the school system should hire a consultant to do an equity audit.
Several residents spoke against the process used to recommend the Boston-based Public Consulting Group to conduct surveys and collect other relevant data to measure the school district’s effectiveness in providing equal educational opportunities, saying they do not believe it would remain unbiased and would lead to the district being “sold a false bill of goods.”
Several residents speaking at the Sept. 7 meeting questioned whether a better, more cost-effective solution could be found in-house, while a few others, including Westerly resident Robert Chiaradio, said the effort is biased and only seeks to take control away from the parents.
“The equity audit will have far-reaching effects on our town and change it forever, and our kids are already paying the price,” Chiaradio said. “Westerly is not a racist town, and Westerly Public Schools is not a racist district.”
The outrage came despite the fact that the agenda item, which originally sought a discussion and approval of hiring the recommended consultant, was removed until a late date. At one point, as emotions caught the better of both Chiaradio and School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy — his sister — Attorney William Nardone interjected because he was concerned that discussions deviated too far from what was on the agenda.
For the chairwoman and Schools Superintendent Mark Garceau, who each spoke about the matter and recent public backlash on social media, including some from Robert Chiaradio, the concerns and frustrations stem from what they each described as “two years of ongoing bullying and harassment” by those pushing political agendas.
Garceau said he believes the latest complaints are part of an ongoing effort to target numerous staff in the district, saying some have even led to public threats and insults against teachers.
“In the past two years of our district responding to dozens of his (Access to Public Records Act) requests, responding to dozens of demands for staff resignations and firings, we have heard hours and hours of bullying and harassment of our best teachers, harassment of our administrators, and it is now even spilling over so that students and parents are being harassed.”
Chiaradio disagreed, arguing that others were the ones using insults, and said he is acting in the best interests of Westerly’s youth. He said his efforts are being made to assure that the district becomes more transparent and stops infringing on parents’ rights to decide what is best for their child.
Chiaradio and resident Joanne Gray also criticized Garceau and Chiaradio Bowdy as being “restrictive to speech,” stating that their expressed frustrations amounted to an effort to silence the public. Although Garceau and Chiaradio Bowdy both said some people, including Robert Chiaradio, had wasted district time and resources for an unnecessary personal agenda, neither directly stated at Wednesday's meeting that anyone should not be allowed to speak.
While others who spoke in opposition to the equity audit were more cordial, they expressed similar concerns that the audit is expensive, may not be trustworthy and could lead to outside agencies seeking financial-based solutions that may not actually be in the community’s best interest.
Gray, Michael Johnson and resident Seth Logan each said that while they support efforts to improve instruction, they do not believe an outside agency would be the best fit when there are trained, doctorate-level candidates in-house that could be tapped to conduct the study instead.
They also expressed concerns that the process was not transparent, with only Chiaradio Bowdy and Vice Chairman Robert Cillino part of the RFP review committee, a concern that was shared by committee members Christine Cooke and Rebecca Fowler, who said they were unaware that the pair was serving on a subcommittee.
Garceau said that, despite a communication error in which other committee members should have been notified of the participation sooner, the district followed all protocols that it was expected to.
“Attorney Nardone and the purchasing agent provided guidance throughout the process. We asked questions, and the answers were that the regular practice is as we described for any contract awarded and that it was best to follow that process,” Garceau said.
Committee member Michael Ober said that while he understands the interest in utilizing local talent, it would also have been inappropriate to conduct the survey in-house, as it would be impossible to do so objectively. Cillino added that with only a few staff members qualified enough to conduct such an audit, it would be unrealistic to expect accurate results while asking them to also maintain all other responsibilities.
“You wouldn’t have a financial audit done by your own people; you wouldn’t have a building audit done by your own people. We can’t have this done that way, it wouldn’t be effective,” Ober said. “We are not committing to any programs. We will take the information, view it and see if and how it affects us.”
Garceau said the full discussion was removed from the agenda this week due to concerns that some committee members were unaware of the process, but the issue would be included on future School Committee meeting agenda.
