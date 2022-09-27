WESTERLY — The Westerly Ambulance Corps has parted ways with EMS Chief Melissa Davy, who was notified of her termination of employment and asked to vacate the corps’ headquarters on Chestnut Street on Monday, according to multiple employees.
Shortly after she was terminated, police and firefighters in the community confirmed that several employees left the job to take sick time, and the entire second shift then also called out sick in an apparent show of support for Davy. The town’s services were covered by mutual aid and all services were back to normal by Tuesday morning, according to Vice President and Interim Service Chief Thomas M. Gibney.
“There was a problem yesterday in which several people called out sick. As soon as we were notified, we went to a plan of mutual aid,” Gibney said. “There was never a moment where the town, Westerly or Stonington, weren’t properly covered.”
It was unclear why she had been let go. Gibney said that he could not comment any further on the situation because it is considered a private personnel matter.
Davy did not respond to a message seeking comment on Tuesday. Messages left with Assistant Service Chief Michael Brancato and President Carl Sposato were also not returned.
Staff with the Westerly Ambulance Corps confirmed that Davy, a 27-year emergency medical professional, had left shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and her contact number and email were immediately disconnected.
She was hired in June 2021 to replace former EMS Administrator Kenneth Richards III, who left on good terms when he moved away from the region. Davy is a nationally registered paramedic licensed in both Rhode Island and Connecticut and a mental health first aid instructor.
Davy, a North Kingstown resident, received her bachelor’s degree in EMS administration from Columbia Southern University in April 2021 after graduating summa cum laude, an accomplishment that played a role in her being hired. .
The termination of the 47-year-old EMS chief marked the latest chapter in a turbulent year for the organization, which had struggled to come to a contract agreement with the leaders of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics Local 732. In fact, concerns over failed negotiations and a perceived lack of focus on the future led to the labor union presenting the organization with a vote of no confidence in June, arguing that stagnant wages since 2018 have led to a dwindling work force.
Gibney said he will assume Davy’s responsibilities and the agency’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet next week, at which time they are expected to set a time table and agree to a process for the search and selection of the organization’s next EMS chief.
“We are looking at ways to improve the process and may be doing things a little different than we have in the past,” he said. “We will be making some formal decisions soon, but we are just not quite there yet.”
