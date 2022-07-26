WESTERLY — A water ban is now in effect in the Town of Westerly. Water usage is restricted for the watering of lawns, filling of swimming pools or wading pools, washing of exterior siding of housing, motor vehicles, sidewalks, or boats or vessels, and similar water use.
Addresses ending in an even number are allowed to use water without mandatory restrictions on even number calendar days and those ending in an odd number are allowed to use water without mandatory restrictions on odd number calendar days.
The provision does not apply to commercial users, but only to the extent that the use of water is a necessary product for the delivery of its service or commercial product. Commercial restaurants may only serve water upon request.
For more information, visit westerlyri.gov.
