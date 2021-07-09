Southern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut were spared from the most punishing effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, according to municipal officials and weather experts.
While the region escaped major damage, the storm did force the North Stonington Agricultural fair to not open its gates on Friday. The high volume of rain soaked the fairgrounds and pooled up in places, including the parking lots. Fair organizers said they planned to be open on Saturday and Sunday as they worked to remove some of the standing water using portable pumps.
North Stonington First Selectman Michael Urgo reported a few downed trees in the town, including on Denison Hill Road.
Top wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph were observed in the Westerly area as the storm passed through southern New England. About 2-3 inches of rain were deposited by the storm in the same area, with some higher amounts to the north and west, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass.
Westerly Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said the heavy rain caused minor flooding in some parts of the town.
"Public Works has been responding to some areas of flooding, but minor. The type you would expect from that amount of rain," Rooney said.
The heavy rain flooded part of School Street, which is torn up as part of an ongoing reconstruction project. Some of the drainage system is currently disassembled and Rooney said some state-owned infrastructure that appeared undersized was overwhelmed, causing a manhole cover to blow. The storm water washed down School Street and created a flood condition on Main Street, he said.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said there were no reports of power outages or problems associated with high winds or falling trees. Watch Hill emerged largely unscathed and officials said a stretch of Atlantic Avenue, in between the two town beaches, flooded. Other parts of Atlantic Avenue that were rebuilt and redesigned within the past year flooded, but the water quickly dissipated as intended by the new road design, Rooney said.
Rooney said earlier efforts by town crews to trim or cut down old trees that were posing a potential problem during storms paid off.
"We were pretty lucky overall," Rooney said.
In Misquamicut, some businesses played it safe by not opening for business on Friday, and at least one — the Windjammer — promoted a special storm-watching event.
National Grid was granted permission to stage some of its trucks at Ninigret Park in Charlestown as a precautionary measure as the storm approached, but the extra coverage was not needed as the town made it through the storm without power outages, flooding, or other problems, Charlestown Administrator Mark S. Stankiewicz said.
A flash flood watch remained in effect for all of southern New England until 4 p.m. Friday. There were reports of downed trees and power lines and flooding in other parts of Rhode Island and Connecticut.
A town employee in Stonington reported little to no damage in the town.
