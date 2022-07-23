WESTERLY — The day after she spoke at the 22nd annual Book and Author Luncheon at the Dunes Club in Narragansett, and a few weeks after she made a live appearance on NBC's "Daily Pop" in Los Angeles, Chef Jeanie Kachergis Roland — wearing a red apron and her signature red clogs — stood in her kitchen putting the final touches on an artfully arranged platter of chicken liver pâté.
"This recipe is easy ... super, super easy ... you just want to make sure you use organic chicken," said Roland as she added some green caper berries, Vidalia onion-fig relish and thin, crisp crackers. "It's one of our most popular dishes."
The recipe — for "Perfect Caper Pâté — is included, along with 188 others, in the recently published "The Perfect Caper Home Cooking," Roland's new — and second — cookbook. Her first, "Butter, Love and Cream," was published in 2018.
"I learned a lot from the first one," she said. "This is my dream book. It's a practical book, well-edited and has soup to nuts."
The book was designed by her first cousin, Anne O. Kachergis, a book designer based in Chapel Hill, N.C., she said.
Roland said she wrote the new cookbook to provide an "approachable book" for home cooks.
"I wanted to make it easy for people," said Roland, a Waterbury, Conn., native who fell in love with cooking as a youngster. "We put enough pressure on ourselves."
To say nothing of the pressure society and social media puts on us, she added with a roll of her eyes.
"Is anyone really eating those Instagram photos?" she asked with a laugh.
"Cooking should be comfortable and natural, an expression of your state of mind," Roland writes in her introduction, "not something to be dreaded and feared.
"I'm convinced that if we taught everyone how to roast a chicken, we could save the world," said the chef, known for winning "Beat Bobby Flay" and for giving a private cooking class to Taylor Swift and Lorde. "You've got to set yourself up for success."
When you cook a chicken, she said, you end up with riches. You can make chicken salad, chicken soup, stock for the freezer.
"If you're too tired, or too busy, you just thrown the bones in a zip-lock bag," she said. "That's gold."
You always save the neck and, of course, the chicken livers — for the pâté.
Roland stresses that she only buys her poultry from D’Artagnan, a New Jersey-based company committed to organic, free-range, natural production and sustainable farming practices.
Her new, 285-page cookbook — which features stunning color photographs by Westerly's Josh Behan — opens with a section called "The Perfect Pantry," which includes sub-sections such as "In the Refrigerator," "In the Freezer," "In the Cupboard" and "On and Above the Counter."
Behan, known widely for his wedding photos and portraits, shot all the food photos — with assistance from his wife, Amanda — in Roland's Westerly restaurant, Ella’s Food & Drink, one of the two restaurants she owns with her husband and business partner, James Roland.
"We really enjoyed working with them," said Behan, who got to sample some of the dishes. "She is such a talented chef and the food is incredible."
"It was also fun to see how the sausage was made," he added with a laugh. "Their flat-bread pizza is delicious."
"The Perfect Caper Home Cooking" includes four pizza recipes: "Classic Double Cheese Margherita Pizza," "Four-Cheese Kale and Onion Pizza," "Prosciutto & Fresh Fig Pizza" and "Sausage & Caramelized Onion Pizza."
The cookbook also includes many helpful, handy tips accompanying each section, like the one that says: "TIP: If you discover you are missing an ingredient ... save yourself a run to the store by asking Google what you can use as a substitute."
"There are always substitutes," said Jeanie. "If you don't have a green onion, it's not the end of the world. If you don't have buttermilk, you add some vinegar to milk and ... boom."
"It's the little things," she added with a laugh and her current mantra, "Keep it simple."
The cookbook also includes recipes for cocktails, juices and lots of practical guidance and styling advice. Each chapter explores a different category, from "Snacks & Nibbles" to "All-in-One-Meals."
There's comfort food aplenty, and always with a Chef Jeanie twist. From savory dishes like Roasted Chicken Pot Pie, to sweets, like Chocolate Swirl Snickerdoodle. There are also plenty of New England classics with a typical Roland flair, like New England Lobster Dip, Flounder & Clams with Salsa Verde and New England Bouillabaisse.
The recipe for "The Ultimate Babka," includes step-by-step directions with photos picturing Roland making, rolling, twisting and spicing up the dough.
As a tribute to her Lithuanian grandmother, she has included a recipe called "Grandma Kastanciya's Baked Beans."
She found the recipe recently when she was cleaning out her family home, she writes, and discovered "a whole new adoration for this vegetable" when she prepared the recipe.
"It makes a fantastic solo dinner with a salad and bread," she writes.
Other intriguing items in the book are Oatmeal Cherry and Bacon Cheddar Scones, Gerry’s Grape Nut Pudding, Perfect Hot Cocoa Mix, and "Barbara's Spiced Cake with Candied Frosting."
"It's penuche frosting on a mini cake," she said with a smile, noting that the recipe comes from a friend's mother.
"When you bake, you want to be in a nice place," said the the Culinary Institute of America graduate. "With baking, you want to be peaceful."
"With savory, you can kind of let yourself go," she said, adding that she enjoys everything about being in the kitchen.
"I love the whole kit and caboodle," she said.
The debut of "The Perfect Caper Home Cooking" coincides with a big anniversary for Roland — a seven-time James Beard Award nominee — and her husband. In the spring of 2012, the Rolands — after searching far and wide for an ideal location — opened Ella’s Food & Drink at the junction of Tower, Granite and Ward streets in Westerly.
"We opened Ella's 10 years ago," said Jeanie. "It's been a decade."
In that 10 years, Ella's — located in the same building that once housed Capizzano's Restaurant, an iconic fish & chips spot — has developed a stellar reputation and become a destination restaurant praised widely for Jeanie's classical coastal cuisine with a touch of whimsy.
The couple also owns The Perfect Caper, an award-winning restaurant in Punta Gorda, Florida. One of the reasons they chose their Westerly location was to be closer to Jeanie's dad, 94-year-old Alfred Kachergis, a retired U.S. Marine who lives in Charlestown.
Jeanie, who spent many a childhood summer in Charlestown, landed her first paying kitchen job at the General Stanton Inn washing dishes as a 14-year-old.
"It's all about her," said James, a tall, quiet, serious man, as he walked out from the kitchen. "Really, it's about Jeanie."
One of the many things Jeanie loves about Ella's, she said, is that many regulars have incorporated the restaurant into their family traditions. People come back for birthdays and anniversaries and for special occasions. She likes that family feel, she said.
As she walked around Ella's with its dark, cozy bar and bright, airy main dining room with Echo Rock Farm flowers on the tables, Jeanie pointed out the paintings hanging on the restaurant's walls, including some by local artist Jan Chamberlain, and others by her uncle, the late George J. Kachergis, an abstract painter.
It gives a "nice sense of family" to have her uncle's artwork on the walls, she said, noting that Anne Kachergis, her book designer, is the daughter of her late uncle, the painter.
"I paint too," said said as she showed some of her work, also abstract. "I guess I am essentially an artist, and I need to express myself in different ways."
"The Perfect Caper Home Cooking" is available at chefjeanieroland.com.
