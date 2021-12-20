WESTERLY — Members of the town’s Economic Development Commission and Planning Board will work together to develop recommendations to the Town Council for potential uses of a riverfront property off of Margin Street.
Economic Development Commission Chairman James Torres told the Town Council during its Dec. 13 meeting that a subcommittee consisting of two commission members, two Planning Board members, two members of the municipal Department of Development Services, and Assistant Harbor Master Kimberlie Rayner-Russell were working on developing recommendations for the property at 25 Margin St., the current location of a business called Westerly Marina. The current tenant’s lease is set to expire in October.
Councilors Philip Overton and Brian McCuin who serve as liaisons to the Planning Board and Economic Development Commission, respectively, will oversee the subcommittee, Torres said.
Members of the Town Council have recently discussed seeking requests for proposals from potential new tenants and have discussed potential uses for the property, including establishment of a municipal dock and using a portion of the property for commercial fishing operations.
Local fishermen have also asked the council to consider giving them access to the property. The absence of a public dock prohibits the fishermen from selling their catch in the town, the fishermen said.
“We know people are using it today so we need to give ample time, we know the Town Council is engaging and the commercial fishermen want to be engaged and help in decisions and the process,” Torres said.
The subcommittee hopes to soon provide an update to the council, Torres said.
“We expect to be back with you fairly shortly with initial guidance and recommendations so we can be sure we are aligned with your thinking as well,” Torres said.
Westerly Marina currently pays $1,764 per month to lease the property. In addition to 50 boat slips, the 4.35-acre property also includes a public boat launch for Westerly residents and an office/restroom/retail area. There are also two pump-out stations, one on the water side and the other in the parking lot for trailer-accessible vessels. The site also has about 100 parking spaces, including some for trailers.
Torres also provided an update on the Route 1 corridor study being undertaken by consulting firm, Weston & Sampson. The firm’s work will culminate with recommendations on how to best use land and development on Route 1 to stimulate economic growth and ideas on how to improve the aesthetics and atmosphere of the area.
The firm, which is studying the town’s zoning regulations, recently did a site visit and was also given a tour of the area. Business owners and organizations will eventually be interviewed and public participation will be sought through a website and focus group sessions, Torres said. Property owners will also be invited to participate.
“I think all property owners need to be notified. They are the biggest stakeholder,” Torres said. “We have to have them on board because we can’t dictate what they do with their property.”
