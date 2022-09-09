SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13, at East Matunuck State Beach to add another lane to the entrance and strengthen stormwater controls. The Department of Environmental Management anticipates that the almost-$700,000 project, which is being financed by state capital funds and money raised by the 2021 green economy bond, will be finished by January 2023.
Along with changing the entrance, the project will improve the system used by DEM to capture stormwater runoff in the parking lot and infiltrate it in the ground over a period of days to prevent it from reaching the ocean.
During construction, the beach will remain open to pedestrians, but the parking lot will be closed. Because parking along Succotash Road is prohibited by local ordinance, visitors wishing to access the beach by car should park at the Deep Hole parking lot, located about a half-mile west on Matunuck Beach Road.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
