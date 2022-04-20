WESTERLY — The developer of a proposed 20-unit condominium complex at 165 East Ave. reviewed detailed plans for the project and a third-party engineering firm's analysis with the Planning Board this week and agreed to modifications recommended by town staff.
The developer, Douglas Enterprises Ltd., will appear again before the board in May to continue the preliminary plan review process. The board previously granted master plan approval and the developer received a special-use permit from the Zoning Board of Review in December.
The plans call for 20 two-bedroom condominium units in 10 duplex-style buildings on a new road to be called Blue Heron Drive in a complex that will be called Harbor Ridge.
Project engineer Joseph Duhamel of DiPrete Engineering of Newport, Douglas Desimone, the owner of Narragansett-based Douglas Enterprises Ltd., and William Nardone, the lawyer representing the development company, presented the plans and responded to questions from the board and Town Planner Nancy Letendre. A traffic engineer and landscape architect are expected to discuss their areas of expertise during the board's meeting in May.
The project's stormwater retention and cleansing plans have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Management and the project plans have been reviewed by the state Department of Transportation, Duhamel said. The plans call for reducing the height of a section of an existing stonewall along East Avenue and removing a 65-foot length of the wall to allow for entrance and egress and to make it easier for drivers to see traffic on East Avenue. Stones from the section of wall that will be taken down will be reused elsewhere on the site, Duhamel said.
Desimone explained construction phasing for the project. He said the entire site would be cleared and prepared for construction, erosion control measures put in place, and both the water line and site drainage system installed. The site work would be followed by construction of at least one of the proposed buildings and a foundation for a second building, both in the rear area of the site. The early goal will be to address erosion and stormwater drainage concerns, Desimone said.
"I think it is important to do all of that at the same time to stabilize the site. There's been a lot of concern about stabilizing the site, which I am sensitive to," Desimone said.
Justin Hopkins, board chairman, explained that the board is particularly focused on erosion, runoff, and construction phasing because of experiences with previous projects not associated with Desimone.
"It's not your fault — you are seeing some of the concerns we have had with past applications," Hopkins said.
The first building and road, with a preliminary paving surface, into the project would likely be completed within the first six months of the project, Desimone said. Once the first building is constructed, Desimone said, subsequent ones would be built based on when buyers are lined up.
"That is driven by market conditions. Typically we open a model and sell out of the model. I can tell you there has been an incredible amount of interest in the project," Desimone said.
The town's zoning ordinance requires the project to have four units of low-moderate income-qualified housing. The board previously agreed to allow Desimone to offer one low-moderate income unit on site and to pay a fee in lieu of the other three required units. Desimone said one of the first four units constructed would be the on-site LMI unit. He and town officials are continuing to discuss a deadline for when the fees will be due, Desimone said.
Todd Brayton, of Bryant Associates, a Lincoln-based engineering firm, asked for confirmation on the proposed depth of the foundations for the units and also recommended a more vigorous standard for how often inspections are carried out once construction begins. Inspections are typically required once every seven days and following rain events involving .25 inches or more of rain. Brayton recommended requiring inspections after just .05 inches of rain. Duhamel said the company would agree to the condition.
Bryant Associates is serving as a third-party engineering firm hired at the behest of the board to review the project plans. Douglas Enterprises Ltd. is paying for Bryant Associates' services.
Hopkins asked whether Douglas Enterprises Ltd. had developed a plan in case underground ledge is encountered during construction. Desimone said he did not anticipate finding ledge and noted that test pits were installed at each unit location and along the proposed road and no ledge was encountered. The company will follow state law pertaining to blasting for ledge removal if it becomes necessary, Desimone said.
