WESTERLY — Scaled-back plans for a condominium development proposed for East Avenue have gained important approvals from the Planning Board.
The master plan for Harbor Ridge project, formerly named Avondale Heights, received a 6-1 vote in favor by the board on Tuesday. The board voted the same way on a motion to render a positive advisory opinion to the Zoning Board of Review, which will approve or deny a special-use permit that will be needed. The project must also return to the Planning Board for approval of its final plans.
The applicant, Douglas Enterprises, is now proposing 20 two-bedroom condominium units in 10 duplex style buildings. The town's inclusionary zoning ordinance requires four low- or moderate-income qualified units. The approved plans call for 19 market-rate units on-site, one low- or moderate-income unit on-site and three low- or moderate-income units to be located off-site or a fee paid in lieu of development.
The project plans originally called for 26 two-bedroom condominium units in 13 duplex-style buildings on a 7-acre site off 165 East Ave. The plans were scaled back in response to concerns raised by board members and neighbors of the project, William Nardone, the lawyer representing Douglas Enterprises, and Douglas Desimone, the company's principal, told the board during its meeting Tuesday.
Molly Titus, project engineer with DiPrete Engineering of Cranston, reviewed steps that will be taken to address other concerns raised by the board and neighbors. She said no ledge was found in 25 10-foot-deep test pits that were dug in the location of each proposed dwelling unit on the property.
Many concerns centered on stormwater management, because the property slopes down toward Beach Street. According to Titus, asphalt and pervious pavement will be used for the private road leading into the development, driveways and sidewalks, which the board required to be installed on both sides of the road. Additionally, Titus said, an infiltration pond will be constructed and will serve as a backup mechanism to capture stormwater if the pervious pavement fails or an unusually large storm occurs.
Douglas Enterprises has also agreed to pay up to $7,000 for a third-party engineer, to be selected by the town, to review final plans for the project. The developer has also agreed to pay for a third-party engineer who will perform inspections of erosion-control measures during construction.
Kevin Lowther, a member of the board, asked for details on the low- and moderate income units. Desimone said he was working on the issue but had not reached a conclusion. The details will be ready in time for the final plan review, Nardone said.
Board member Christopher Lawlor voted against both approving the master plan and giving a favorable opinion to the Zoning Board. Lawlor said he studied the plans while focusing on the town's Comprehensive Plan, which calls for preserving density and neighborhood identities.
"Maybe this isn't the right condition or development for this property," Lawlor said.
Nardone noted that there are other condominium developments near the proposed one.
"I would submit that ours is consistent with the neighborhood. We have taken great pains to ensure it isn't going to be standing out," Nardone said.
Another board member, Joseph M. Montesano, said he shared some of Lawlor's concerns but said the project met the standards set out in the town's planning and zoning regulations.
"If I had my druthers I'd love for this to be six homes in a lazy 6-acre development, but the point is that our regulations allow for this to go forward," Montesano said.
Montesano, Lowther, and board members Justin Hopkins, Richard Constantine, Andrew Delisio and Tabitha Harkin voted in favor of approving the master plan and sending a positive advisory opinion to the Zoning Board.
