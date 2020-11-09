Residents of southern New England were surprised Sunday morning by rumbling and shaking caused by an earthquake on the north shore of Buzzard’s Bay, about 30 miles east of Providence.
Felt throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut, New Hampshire and New York, the earthquake began at 9:10 a.m. and continued for about 10 seconds.
John Geiger, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colorado, said the earthquake occurred on the Massachusetts coast, about 6.2 miles below the surface. Too small to cause any significant damage but powerful enough to shake homes and rattle windows, the quake was first classified as a magnitude 4, but was later downgraded to a 3.6.
Geiger explained that 3.6 was the average magnitude recorded by seismometers.
“Basically, we’ll look and see and sometimes, it’s hundreds of stations and we’ll pick where the onset is for the quake for each of those individual stations and each one has its own magnitude and it’s calculated by the different types of [seismic] waves that it sees,” he said. “Sometimes, a particular station may have a much higher magnitude than another station and those are outliers.”
As soon Sunday’s quake subsided, the calls started coming in to local police and other emergency responders.
“I couldn’t tell you how many, but we received numerous calls right after, wondering what was going on, what happened, what was the shaking,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. “We were probably alerted within two minutes of the earthquake, through our database, that there was actually an earthquake.”
“The general public was calling into police dispatch,” Charlestown EMA Director Kevin Gallup said. “I called down there and they said the phones were blowing up … It was pretty much a much a high excitement, low impact event.”
In Hopkinton, EMA Director Ron MacDonald III was in church when the quake began.
“I heard about 10 to 15 seconds of rumbling,” he said. “I thought it was a military plane or something going overhead. When I was just leaving church, I was getting text messages from all the local emergency managers saying that they thought it was an earthquake. I put out a social media message to my Facebook page explaining what it was.”
In Richmond, EMA Director Joseph Arsenault urged residents to make sure there had been no damage to their homes.
“The most important thing people want to do it they want to make sure that their house is stable,” he said. “If the house seems to be compromised, make sure you don’t have electricity going. You want to make sure the gas is shut off.”
The experience brought back bad memories for Arsenault’s daughter, Kayleigh Hill, who had returned to Rhode Island after living in Anchorage, Alaska, where powerful earthquakes are more common.
In Nov. 2018, Hill found herself trying to drive to work during a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, as the road crumbled around her car. Sunday's quake, she said, reminded her of the aftershocks that followed the one in Anchorage.
“There were thousands of aftershocks after that 7.2 earthquake, so as soon as you feel it or hear it, you know what it is and you’re like, ‘oh no, another one,’” she said. "So it’s just kind of like an automatic reaction. As soon as I heard the rumble and the house creaking I was like ‘oh, this is an earthquake. Why are we having an earthquake here? This is Rhode Island.’”
The epicenter of the quake was on the North American plate, one of many plates, or rock slabs, that cover the planet. Plate tectonics refers to the movements of those plates along cracks known as faults, and it is those movements that produce earthquakes.
There is no documented fault where Sunday’s earthquake occurred, but Geiger said it is likely that an ancient fault exists.
“I was looking at it on our map, and I don’t see any fault map,” he said. “That doesn’t mean there’s not a fault there, because if there was an earthquake, then by definition, it was on a fault. But we don’t have any detailed information on the faults over there.”
Compared to states like California and Alaska, southern New England is not a seismically-active region, but powerful earthquakes have been recorded here for centuries. A 6.5 magnitude earthquake, probably originating in New Hampshire, occurred in 1638, just 18 years after the Pilgrims had landed at Plymouth Rock.
An account by William T. Brigham describes the fear the settlers felt, since they had never experienced a strong earthquake before:
“It came with a rumbling noise or low murmur, like unto remote thunder,” he wrote. “It came from the northward and passed southward; as the noise approached nearer, the earth began to shake and came at length with that violence as caused platters, dishes and suchlike things as stood upon shelves, to clatter and fall down. Yea, persons were afraid of the houses themselves.”
More big earthquakes followed, a 5.6 in 1727, a 6.5 in 1755, a 5.2 in 1884 and a 5.9 in 1904. Several notable earthquakes have been recorded in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Earth is a dynamic planet, Geiger said, and as tectonic plates shift, no matter where they are, sometimes they produce earthquakes.
“There are a lot of stresses underneath the surface of the earth and sometimes, that stress is released in the form of earthquakes,” he said.
