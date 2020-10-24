WESTERLY — Town Hall will be open on Oct. 31 for in-person early voting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Voters should enter and exit through the side door of the building via the ramp adjacent to the access driveway and the parking lot shared by the town and Christ Episcopal Church. Voters are asked to wear face masks and to observe social-distance recommendations while at Town Hall.
Voters are asked to bring a valid form of photo identification. Those who do not bring an acceptable photo identification when voting in person will be required to vote with an emergency mail ballot.
Those who requested and received a mail ballot but now wish to vote in person must go to their assigned polling place on Election Day, Nov. 3, to cast a provisional ballot only.
The Oct. 31 session is a special weekend early voting session. Early voting started on Oct. 14 and will continue through Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. Voters may vote early at Town Hall during weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Board of Canvasser’s office at 401-348-2503 or 401-348-2514.
Sun staff
