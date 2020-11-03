WESTERLY — Former Town Councilor Philip Overton was leading Tuesday night based on early unofficial results in his bid to return to the Town Council after a two-year absence.
The results as of about 11 p.m. had Overton receiving 13.3% percent of the total votes cast. Overton, a Republican who served on the council from 2014-18, was followed by: Caswell Cooke Jr. (13.1%), Sharon E. Ahern (12.1%), Christopher A. Duhamel (10.9%), Karen A. Cioffi (10.9%), Dylan J. LaPietra (10.3%), and Suzanne Giorno (10.2%). Duhamel and Cioffi each received 3,493 votes, according to results on the state Board of Elections website. There are seven open seats on the council.
The early results saw Jarraid Michael Belanger (9.8%) and Brian McCuin (9.1%) trailing the other seven.
Rights of way to the shoreline and the future of the Winnapaug Country Club golf course in Misquamicut were top-of-mind issues in the race.
The field of candidates is dominated by unaffiliated voters rather than members of either of the two major parties. The breakdown is as follows: five unaffiliated, three Democrats, and one Republican.
Six of the candidates are incumbents seeking reelection, one candidate served on the council previously and two are newcomers to elective politics. Ahern, Belanger, Cioffi, Cooke, and LaPietra all ran as unaffiliated candidates. Ahern, Cioffi, Cooke, and Democrats Duhamel and Giorno, all currently serve on the council as does McCuin, a Democrat.
Overton, a Republican, campaigned by traversing the town on his bicycle, stopping to drop off campaign literature to households. He stressed his background as a financial planner as a potential asset to the council. He is chairman of the Republican Town Committee.
One of the proposed revisions to the municipal Comprehensive Plan would allow golf course owners to construct housing on their courses as an accessory use. Proposed changes to the zoning regulations would also allow for construction of a hotel on the golf course property. The owners of the Winnapaug course, during pubic hearings on the Comprehensive Plan, have said they need to offer moderately priced housing to keep the course a viable business.
Rights of way jumped, as they often do, into the public consciousness last spring and summer when residents started grumbling about alleged efforts to deny access to the shoreline in Weekapaug. Fishermen and others attended several council meetings and called on the council to protect the shoreline. Town officials listened and worked with state officials to clear a right of way adjacent to the Weekapaug Breachway and the council is poised to ask the state to study what some say is another right of way in Weekapaug called Spring Avenue.
