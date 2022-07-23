WESTERLY — Maybe it will end with a hug. An incident involving a Republican member of the Board of Canvassers, who by her own account "lost it" when a Democrat running for Town Council accepted an invitation and attended a signing event for Republican candidates, later led to the two individuals hugging a few days later.
Mary Scialabba, a newcomer to elective politics, attended the Republican signing event on July 5 at Venice Restaurant on Shore Road. The events or similar ones, are commonly hosted by both the Republican and Democrat town committees to give candidates an opportunity to collect the requisite number of signatures they need to have their names appear on the ballot for the general election. Scialabba, despite announcing her candidacy as a Democrat, was invited to attend the Republican event by Robert Chiaradio, who local Republicans describe as a new town committee member.
After gathering a few signatures, Scialabba was confronted by a woman she had never previously met — Rosalie Harris, a Republican member of the Board of Canvassers and a member of the Republican Town Committee.
"All of a sudden, Rosalie yells, wanting to know who was the Democrat asking to get their paper signed. I said it was mine. She then started to yell saying I was at a Republican signing only, which was not true because most people were independents getting their papers signed, and then she starts yelling telling all the people there to un-sign my paper," Scialabba said in a statement she delivered during a Board of Canvassers meeting on Wednesday.
Scialabba, whose name will appear on the ballot, said she was surprised she was left to fend for herself.
"No one came to my defense, no one stopped her from yelling at me, and no one said I was an invited guest. I seriously thought for a moment she was going to rip up my paper because she became so angry," Scialabba said.
According to Scialabba, after enduring the yelling, she had a more normal conversation with Harris and Philip Overton, Republican Town Committee chairman, about why she was running as a Democrat. She said Harris eventually apologized and explained that she reacted strongly because Scialabba's signature sheet also included the names of other Democrats who are running with the endorsement of the Democratic Town Committee.
When Scialabaa went to her car to leave, she said, she was overcome by what had happened.
"I got in my car and cried and felt like I was just set up. I seriously started to think about leaving the race. I felt like I can’t believe dirty politics just started. The next day I was still quite upset and couldn’t believe how I was treated at a public event I was invited to," Scialabba said.
Later, after discussing the incident with the Democratic Town Committee, Scialabba decided to attend the Board of Canvassers' meeting and inform the other members of her concerns.
"I don’t trust if I, or even my fellow Democrats, will be treated fairly by Rosalie based on her actions and beliefs. In my opinion, as a member of the Board of Canvassers she needs to hold herself in a higher regard, especially during an election year. I should never have been treated this way," Scialabba said.
During the board's meeting, Harris was asked to resign by Edward Morrone, a member of the Democratic Town Committee and a candidate for the Town Council. Morrone said he made his request based on Scialabba's description of the signing event and after reading posts on Harris' Facebook page. She uses her maiden name, Szwec on the page.
"Ms. Harris was completely out of line, disrespectful to the dignity of her appointed position to this body and totally out of control in a very public political setting. Ethically, some have questioned whether she should not have attended the event at all. Her actions witnessed by so many speak for themselves," Morrone told the board.
Morrone said he shared Scialabba's concerns about the board's ability to treat Democrats fairly. "In the unlikely event that any legitimate election question was to come before the board, we Democrats have no confidence that we will be treated honestly, fairly and without prejudice by Ms. Harris in her current official capacity. History has always been a powerful teacher. We request she resign without delay," Morrone said.
During the meeting Harris offered an apology to Morrone and refused to resign. Harris said Chiaradio informed Republicans that he had invited Scialabba to the signing event because "she was very sympathetic to more conservative ways" but did not realize Scialabba planned to seek signatures as a Democratic Town Committee-endorsed candidate.
"I looked at [Scialabba's signature sheet] and saw red ... I couldn't believe it. I did not know who Mary was. When I looked at that paper I saw red and I just totally lost it," Harris said. "After I calmed down I called her over and apologized."
At one point the meeting devolved into an unbridled conversation. Morrone asked Harris whether she "hated" Democrats. Harris replied, "Maybe so." Nancy Richmond, a former Republican Town Committee chairwoman, said Morrone's comments and line of questioning was illustrative of a problem with Democrats.
"I don't think your comments are appropriate or have anything to do with anything. I don't like Democrats and this is why. I don't like Democrats but it doesn't mean I have to quit my job or get thrown out of [my career]," Richmond said.
As the free-for-all continued, Harris said she is friendly with some Democrats and had once worked on a Democrat's campaign.
"I apologize to you, Ed, and I apologize to the Democratic Town Committee. I am a passionate person and I got angry. I apologize," Harris said.
As the board prepared to move onto a different topic, Harris offered to give Scialabba a hug and Scialabba accepted.
Joseph Olean, Board of Canvassers chairman, said the board did not have authority to remove Harris or any other member. The authority lies with the Town Council, which appoints the board, Olean said.
On Friday, Scialabba said she hoped to move on and focus on her campaign and getting elected. Had she not been a novice to elective politics, Scialabba said she most likely would not have accepted Chiaradio's invitation to attend the Republican signing event.
While she considered withdrawing from the race because of the incident, Scialabba said her original motive for running — a desire to help people and to provide a voice for those who go unheard — remains strong. After incurring serious injuries about five years ago when she was struck by a moving car while walking, Scialabba said she has become acquainted with the struggles people face when dealing with insurance companies and state agencies.
Scialabba is a member of the Economic Development Commission and formerly served on the School Committee's Health and Wellness Subcommittee.
Morrone said a decision on whether to seek Harris' removal from the board by the Town Council would be up to the Democratic Town Committee.
