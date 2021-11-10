WESTERLY — Dunn's Corners Elementary School reopened Wednesday after a problem with its fire alarm system prompted an abrupt closure of the building Tuesday morning just as students were arriving for the day.
The system signaled an alarm to the Dunn's Corners Fire Department on Tuesday, and when emergency personnel arrived at the school, they determined that the alarm had not sounded at the school, said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau. No fire or other problem was found at the school, but Fire Marshal James Bobola ordered the building closed until the alarm system could be inspected.
An alarm system repair crew was summoned and continued to work on determining the nature of the problem that caused the false alarm on Wednesday, Garceau said. Bobola informed officials the school could reopen on Wednesday, according to Garceau.
School officials announced the closure Tuesday morning and students were returned to their bus stops by bus on Tuesday and dropped off if their parents were present. Parents who were not present at the bus stops picked their children up at the school.
Garceau said he asked state education officials to forgive the missed day rather than requiring the school to add a day at the end of the school year. An answer to Garceau's request is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.