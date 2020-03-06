WESTERLY — For 10 members of the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department, it’s training season.
The volunteers will take to the stairs at the Omni Providence Hotel on Saturday, April 4, joining a competition to race up 22 floors, a total of 348 stairs, during the 2020 Fight for Air Climb. They're competing in the race, and are also seeking the public’s help in meeting their goal of raising $8,000 for the American Lung Association.
The Dunn’s Corners team will compete for its 11th consecutive year, Fire Capt. Jeffrey Thomas said. Over the years, the local team has become one of the event’s top fundraisers, raising more than $25,000 over the past decade. The team raised more than $5,000 in 2019 alone.
“Right now we are in fifth place, but we are hoping to crack back into the top three,” Thomas said. “We have about a month and a fundraiser coming up, so we are hoping it will give us a boost.”
The Fight for Air Climb in Rhode Island is one of 40 events held across the country each year, according to the American Lung Association’s event page. In Rhode Island, the event is a big draw and attracts nearly 800 participants, including more than 200 firefighters representing over 30 state and local departments. The climb challenges firefighters to complete the course as quickly as possible while still carrying approximately 75 pounds of equipment.
Thomas, who serves as the department’s training officer, said the annual event remains a favorite among the department members, in part because of the unique challenge it presents and the mission of the lung association.
“The funds we raise will help provide patient education, support medical research and establish public policy efforts that will improve the lives of everyone living with lung disease, including COPD, lung cancer, and asthma,” the team wrote on its fundraising page. COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema and affects millions of Americans.
As on Friday afternoon, the team’s online effort had raised $1,770 toward their goal. The American Lung Association had raised $101,425 toward an overall goal of $212,000.
Thomas said the department has been undertaking other efforts to raise money as well. In February, the department held a fill-a-boot drive in front of the Westerly Walmart. Last October, the department held a special dodgeball tournament to help raise money for the lung association as well.
The team will again be seeking help with a fill-a-boot fundraiser at the Dunn’s Corners Market on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas said all donations help, no matter how small they may seem.
To donate to the team, visit the fundraising website at shorturl.at/nxAB7.
For more information on how to volunteer for the fire department, contact the department at 401-322-0577, visit their website at dunnscornersfire.com, or stop by their headquarters at 1 Langworthy Road.
