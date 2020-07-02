WESTERLY — The stand-up and improv comedy club Laugh Boston has partnered with the Misquamicut Drive-in to bring some laughs to the beach this summer.
Beginning this Sunday, the Boston-based group will kick off its "People in Cars Getting Comedy Drive-In Comedy Tour" with comedians Will Noonan, Drew Dunn and Tony V.
The first-of-its-kind drive-in comedy tour will feature live stand-up comedy sets by "New England’s best," according to Tim Crowley, a spokesman for John Tobin Presents, the producer of the shows.
All shows will be held "from the socially-distant comfort of your vehicle," Tobin said, calling the series, "a unique and fun opportunity to see live comedy performed in a way its never been done."
A total of four comedy shows will be presented in the drive-in lot over the course of the summer, Tobin added. The second show, on July 19, will feature Brian Glowacki, Orlando Baxter and Steve Sweeney. The Aug. 9 show will feature Jimmy Cash, Corey Rodrigues and Frank Santorelli.
During the final show on Aug. 23, Chris Tabb, Dan Boulger and Kelly MacFarland will perform.
All shows begin at 9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 per car and available at LaughBoston.com
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
