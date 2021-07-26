WESTERLY — Parking will be restricted on Canal and High streets on Wednesday due to road paving and placement of paint markings. Parking on High Street will also be restricted between Broad Street and Railroad Avenue.
The dates may be subject to change depending on weather conditions, the police said. For updates, visit the Westerly Police Department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Westerly-Police-Department-450306115052520.
— Sun staff
