WAKEFIELD — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles has reopened the Wakefield branch at 4808 Tower Hill Road for in-person customer service. Customer service remains appointment-only. Walk-in service is unavailable. To make an appointment, visit dmv.ri.gov.
Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, inspection stickers and registrations that were due to expire from March through June have each been extended. Individuals, businesses, and non-government agencies eligible for these extensions should delay visits to the division’s headquarters or AAA Northeast offices as long as practical.
Registration renewals must now be completed online, by mail, or by making use of a drop box situated outside the main entrance of the division’s headquarters located at 600 New London Ave., Cranston. Division customers can complete many transactions by mail or online, including renewing licenses, submitting CDL medical certifications, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records, and changing addresses.
Customers making use of the mail or drop-box options are asked to include contact information, including an email address and phone number, where division staff can reach them in the event additional information is required to complete transactions.
For more information, visit dmv.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.