WESTERLY — A mix of veteran office-holders and political newcomers hope to be on the ballot in November seeking positions on the Town Council and School Committee.
Ten people filed candidacy declarations for the seven-seat Town Council. All of the seats turn over and are up for grabs every two years. Eight candidates filed declarations of candidacy for four full four-year terms and one unexpired two-year term on the School Committee.
Town Council
Sharon Ahern is currently serving her first term on the council and is running again as an independent. She received more votes in the 2018 election than any other candidate for the council. Ahern, who is a lawyer, served formerly as chief of staff to Town Managers Joseph Turo and Steven Hartford. She was also executive director of both the Westerly/Pawcatuck Joint Development Task Force and the Watch Hill Conservancy.
"I think I bring a broad range of professional and work experience that helps round out the council," Ahern said during an interview Wednesday.
Ahern said she hopes to continue working on initiatives the current council undertook, including a real estate non-utilization tax, work on the Harbor Management Plan and work on the Comprehensive Plan. She also hopes to stay focused on the maintenance of town facilities and other assets. The new council must also keep a very close eye on the municipal budget because of the likely effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue, Ahern said.
Karen Cioffi is seeking a second full term as an independent candidate. A former human resources director for the town, Cioffi currently serves as chairwoman of the council's Public Works Subcommittee. She first started serving on the council in 2017 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She has developed a reputation for straight talk and occasionally blunt assessments of issues before the council.
Caswell Cooke Jr. is seeking a second consecutive term on the Town Council as an independent candidate. He serves as executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association and is a real estate agent. A former long-time Republican, Cooke previously served on the council for 13 years from 2002 to 2014.
Kristen Sweeney, a former school teacher who also has master's degrees in business administration and epidemiology and biostatistics, is running as an independent. She has been serving on the School Committee since November 2019 following her appointment by the Town Council to fill the vacancy left by the death of Christine Piezzo. Sweeney's mother, Patricia Panciera, was a longtime teacher in the Westerly Public Schools and a member of the School Committee until her death in 2019.
Sweeney's roots in the town go back to her grandparents, who came here from Calabria, Italy. Since moving back to Westerly from Maine, Sweeney has volunteered at the WARM Shelter and as a literacy volunteer and is training to become a court-appointed special advocate for children. She said her volunteer work contributed to her decision to seek a seat on the Town Council.
"I have seen a socioeconomic strata in need of real support. A seat on the Town Council will give me that ability to broaden the impact of my contributions to all socioeconomic groups in Westerly," she said.
Dylan J. Lapietra, a lifelong resident of the town, is seeking a seat on the Town Council and will run as an independent candidate. He works as an agent for the Westerly Tax Group. A newcomer to elective politics, he declined to answer questions for this article, saying he he preferred to discuss his candidacy in the near future when he had more time.
Jarraid Michael Belanger, also a newcomer to local politics, is running as an independent for a seat on the Town Council. On his Facebook page, Belanger said he is "running for the people."
Christopher Duhamel is seeking a second consecutive term on the Town Council. He currently serves as council president and is an environmental engineer. He previously served for 14 years as a Republican but declared himself a Democrat prior to the start of the 2018 election campaign. He is a member of the School Building Subcommittee and also has experience on other building committees and as a former member of the Planning Board.
Suzanne Giorno, running as a Democrat, is seeking a second consecutive term on the Town Council. A frequent guest on local radio station WBLQ, Giorno has established herself as a dedicated supporter of the town's veterans. She has a law degree and has worked as both a financial planner and a private detective.
Brian McCuin is seeking a second consecutive term on the Town Council. A Democrat, McCuin often offers the perspective of a local business owner and keeps a sharp eye on town spending. He is a partner in Sorensen & McCuin, a Westerly-based home construction company. Prior to getting on the council in 2018, McCuin had previously served for eight years.
Philip Overton is the lone Republican seeking election to the Town Council. A financial planner who was instrumental in convincing town officials to adopt a host of new financial practices, Overton previously served on the council for four years. He also helped establish criteria for the town manager and town solicitor positions and successfully lobbied for the council to more fully fund the police pension. He is chairman of the Republican Town Committee.
School Committee
Tim Killam will seek his first full term on the School Committee. He has been serving on the committee since March 2019 when he was appointed by the Town Council to fill a vacancy created by the death of Patrica Panciera. Killam, who is running as an independent, said his experience as a parent of three children who are all in the town's school system gives him an important perspective.
"I think I have a good sense for the day-to-day operations and what's needed to help the school system grow and keep moving forward," Killam said.
The condition of the town's elementary schools, particularly State Street School, is a top priority, Killam said. Two proposed building projects to address the elementary schools failed in recent years and planning for a new project was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The problems at State Street School are more acute because of the pandemic, Killam said. For instance, he noted, some of the bathrooms at the school do not have sinks.
William Aiello is running as an independent candidate for a seat on the School Committee. He is currently serving a second consecutive term on the Town Council, where he has developed a reputation for preparedness and attention to detail. He was an active opponent of the school building project that was voted down in October and has cast a skeptical eye at the School Committee's spending practices.
Rebecca Fowler is running as an independent candidate for the School Committee. Two of her children are in the town's public school system. She works as director of food services for Stonington Public Schools, a position she has held for about four years. As a parent of young children, Fowler has said she has supported the Westerly Youth Basketball League and Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse, attended school functions and chaperoned school field trips.
Christine Cooke, a Republican, is seeking a second consecutive term on the School Committee. She currently serves as the committee's president and was co-chairwoman of the School Building Subcommittee until shortly after the proposed building project failed in October. She remains a member of the subcommittee.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy is seeking reelection to the School Committee as a Democrat. She served as the committee's chairwoman from 2016 until last winter, when she resigned the position, saying she believed she would be more effective without the duties of the chairperson. A specialist program representative at General Dynamics Electric Boat, she has served on the School Committee since 2012. She is a graduate of Westerly High School, as are her two children.
Giuseppe Gencarelli is running as a Democrat for a seat on the School Committee. He is principal of Hope Valley Elementary School.
Michael Ober is running as a Democrat for a seat on the School Committee. He previously served on the committee from 1998 through 2004 and again in 2008. He is a former member of the Board of Finance and works for the State of Connecticut Department of Social Services. He has a master's degree in public administration.
