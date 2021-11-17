WESTERLY — Projects that were deferred in the current municipal budget, including a proposed new Public Works building, improvements to the transfer station, and replacement of windows and the heating and cooling system at Town Hall are included in the requests for funding in the proposed capital improvement budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
The Planning Board started its review of the requests during a meeting on Tuesday. The board must complete its review of the requests, including ones made by the school department, and make a recommendation for inclusion in the five-year capital improvement program to the town manager by Dec. 15.
The capital plan program is for major purchases and projects that do not recur on an annual basis. The projects and improvements must have a minimum cost of $61,000. Included in the program is a capital equipment replacement fund for replacement of aging municipal infrastructure.
Also included in the capital plan program are major projects such as upgrades to the wastewater treatment plan that traditionally require borrowing. According to a memorandum from Finance Director Dyann Baker, the waste water treatment project now carries an estimated cost of $18 million. The first phase of the project, development of a facilities plan, is estimated to cost $275,000 and will be paid for with funds from the Sewer Department, Baker said. Construction of the plant improvements are currently projected for 2026 or later, when the town's debt load should be reduced from its current level, Baker said.
Board member Joseph M. Montesano suggested allocating funds for the sewer plant project annually as a means to help residents become familiar with the project.
"We should keep progressive movement toward getting the project done ... keep the project in everyone's mind," Montesano said.
Officials have expressed concern that residents might vote against borrowing for the sewer project despite the project being required by the state Department of Environmental Management. Interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey said the town is currently allowed to operate the sewer system only because DEM is aware the town is planning for the system upgrades.
The estimated cost of the Town Hall HVAC system increases as time passes and the estimated cost of the Town Hall window replacement project is now double previous estimates, Baker said.
The Public Works garage, which became necessary when the town sold property on Beach Street where the department had a storage garage, is estimated to cost $421,000.
The proposed plan also includes projects and expenditures such as replacing police, public works and other vehicles. Also proposed are improvements to Rotary Park, Cimalore Field, Gingerella Field and Bradford Preserve.
The school department previously submitted proposed projects with a combined value of $2.7 million, including remodeling of the gymnasium and auditorium at Westerly High School and replacement of part of the roof at the high school's Ward Hall.
