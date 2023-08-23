WESTERLY — Rhode Island General Treasurer James A. Diossa has launched an Unclaimed Property Tour, stopping by cities and towns across the state to return money that belongs to them. On Friday, he will visit the Town of Westerly to return $3457.07 in funds. Treasurer Diossa encourages all Westerly residents to search if they have unclaimed property at FindRIMoney.com.
