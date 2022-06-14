WESTERLY — A Dine and Donate event will be held for the Frank Olean Center at The Andrea, 89 Atlantic Ave., in Misquamicut on Thursday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Andrea will donate 10 percent of each bill to the Olean Center.
Olean Center Executive Director Ruth Tureckova will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the center’s work with intellectually and developmentally disabled children and adults.
For more information, visit oleancenter.org.
