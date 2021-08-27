WESTERLY — Jeffrey N. Monteleone, who has served as the town's director of development services for about one month, will complete a few tasks next week but will not continue in the position after a background check revealed areas of concern, town officials said.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney, on Thursday, said he and members of his staff reviewed the background check on Wednesday and met with Monteleone on Thursday afternoon. The Sun began asking town officials, including Monteleone, Rooney, and Police Chief Shawn Lacey, questions about Monteleone's background on Thursday prior to Rooney's meeting with Monteleone.
"We told him you are not passing the terms of your conditional employment," Rooney said.
Rooney said Monteleone is expected to complete a few tasks next week before his tenure with the town ends.
According to Rooney, Monteleone was offered the job on the condition of passing the town's background check. Rooney also said that the situation was complicated by an incomplete background check that was initially performed by the town's former human resources director, Timothy Rhyne, who completed a 10-month-long stint with the town about two weeks ago. Rooney said Rhyne left because he found the transition from his native California to the East Coast difficult.
Rooney said Rhyne informed him that Monteleone's background check was complete and made a positive recommendation for hiring him in early July. At about the time of Monteleone's July 26 start date, Rooney said, he "had reason to question the thoroughness" of some of Rhyne's work, including the background check on Monteleone. At that point, Rooney said, he asked Lacey to complete a background check on Monteleone. Lacey assigned the task to his second in command, Westerly Police Capt. Steven Johnson.
"After he got here, when I thought there were problems with Rhyne, I assigned Lacey to do the background check," Rooney said during a conference call interview between The Sun, himself, and Lacey.
Lacey described some of what the background check uncovered. He said some of the items were "not very favorable" but Lacey and Rooney mostly did not elaborate.
Rooney noted that he worked with Monteleone for about four years in Carpentersville, Ill., where Rooney served as village manager before leaving and eventually taking his current position in Westerly. Monteleone worked in Carpentersville as an analyst and human resources director/ assistant to the village manager, according to a copy of his resume provided to The Sun by Rooney.
"Because I knew him in Chicago I wasn't going to give him an easy pass. That's why I assigned it to the police to get a thorough look," Rooney said.
The Sun has obtained a document that appears to be a report written by Johnson on the background check he performed on Monteleone. Rooney and Lacey declined to confirm the validity of the document, but Rooney said a report he had possession of included material on Monteleone being arrested more than once but never convicted. Lacey confirmed that Monteleone appeared not to have been convicted and said one case was resolved by Monteleone entering a diversionary program aimed at rehabilitating an individual's conduct, and sparing first-time offenders a conviction. Lacey also said that a different charge ended in a nolo contendere plea, in which a defendant does not accept or deny responsibility for the charge but agrees to accept punishment.
An online search conducted by The Sun did not reveal evidence of Monteleone having been convicted at any time but showed he was arrested for assault and battery on a family member in 2013 and domestic battery in 2018. The Sun has not yet been able to verify some of the other material contained in Johnson's report. Rooney said some of the material in The Sun's copy of the report was not included in a copy he had.
Monteleone is suing the town of Carpentersville, claiming he was wrongfully terminated after he refused to sign a separation agreement with the village along with a sworn statement that Rooney had resigned from his post instead of being fired. Rooney was paid $220,000 to settle a 2018 lawsuit he brought against Carpentersville. The suit involved a claim that the village fired him and refused to pay him a severance in violation of his employment contract. The town initially claimed Rooney resigned voluntarily.
Monteleone was one of five finalists interviewed for the development services director job in Westerly. A panel that included Lacey, Finance Director Dyann Baker, and Information Technology Director Marc Tate recommended Monteleone as one of three finalists. Rooney selected Monteleone for the job, which was held by Lisa Pellegrini from 2017 until earlier this year.
Monteleone on Thursday said he would consult with Rooney before deciding whether to answer questions for this article. He never called back. Johnson could not be reached for comment for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.