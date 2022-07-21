WESTERLY — The Planning Board has unanimously approved preliminary plans to break the former St. Pius X School property on Elm Street into three lots. The vote sets the stage for two of the new lots to be developed with houses and the third with an apartment complex involving the school buildings and a proposed new building.
The board's vote came at the conclusion of a two-hour-long public information meeting that featured many residents of the Elm Street area who were concerned about the project, its appropriateness for the neighborhood, and the required review process. Some residents said the project, which is proposed to include low- and moderate-priced units in the school section, is sorely needed to address a shortage of affordable housing in the town.
Three of the residents spoke on behalf of Elm Street CARES, or Community for an Appropriate and Responsible Elm Street, a group of residents who petitioned the board and asked that it consider property owner Trendsetter Properties LLC's overall plans for the project rather than focus solely on the subdivision.
"This is more than a subdivision. They are trying to thread the needle to bring forward what they are interested in," said Ed Marolda, one of the residents who spoke on behalf of Elm Street CARES.
William Nardone, the lawyer who represents Trendsetter Properties LLC, asked the board to focus only on the application before it — permission to subdivide the property into three lots. The board will take a second look at the subdivision plans when the company files final plans. The company plans a 12,000-square-foot lot at the corner of Elm and School streets, with an 8,800-square-foot lot to the east, and to sell the lots. Each lot could support one house, officials said. The third lot would be about 91,150 square feet in size and would be developed with apartments, including reuse of the school buildings.
Nardone confirmed that his client plans to proceed under the comprehensive permit process for the school area. The process gives developers a break on local density requirements and allows for an expedited review process in return for a percentage of project units being reserved for low- and moderate-income individuals. Nardone had previously reviewed Trendsetter Properties LLC's plans for the school and a new three-story apartment building during a pre-application plan review with the board in January.
Elm Street CARES submitted a petition signed by more than 150 individuals prior to the board's meeting on Tuesday. More than 30 people focused on the project were in the audience. Members of the organization acknowledge the need for affordable housing but stressed the need to preserve the historic character and feel of Elm Street.
Nardone and a few residents and board members said subdividing the property would help preserve the character of the neighborhood by reducing the size of the lot that will be subject to the comprehensive permit process. He also noted that one buyer could buy both of the new residential lots, secure approval to have them combined, and build one house.
"We specifically wanted to create these individual lots to have single or two-family homes because that seems to be a more logical connection to the historic homes on Elm Street," Nardone said.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre also recommended subdividing the property as a means to potentially preserve the neighborhood.
"It fits much better in the area with the two lots carved out at the corner," Letendre said.
Board members asked if they had authority to provide input on the design of houses that might be built on the two new lots or if the board could direct the Architectural Review Board to conduct a review.
"The Architectural Review Board can review the project — the problem is anything they do isn't binding," said Scott Levesque, the board's lawyer. He later noted that the ordinance that established the review board does not mention residential development, but instead is focused on commercial buildings.
Douglas Brockway, who lives on Chestnut Street and formerly served on the Zoning Board of Review, called for the development of design standards for the project and noted the town's Comprehensive Plan prioritizes new development that is "consistent with the standards of the community."
"There has to be a way to enforce that part of the Comprehensive Plan," said Brockway, who currently serves on the Economic Development Commission.
Marolda said members of Elm Street CARES understand the former school property will be redeveloped.
"We are in favor of repurposing the existing building and do not generally object to some form of new housing as long as it maintains the character of the community," Marolda said.
The developers must be made aware of the historic nature of the neighborhood but should be allowed to proceed, said Madeline Labriola, a Beach Street resident. She discussed the struggle her grandson has had in finding an affordable place to live in the town where he works.
Other residents said the town can make additional affordable housing available while maintaining the look and feel of its neighborhoods.
Planning Board Chairman Justin Hopkins said the board should focus on the subdivision application but stressed the need for the developers to listen to the concerns raised by residents.
