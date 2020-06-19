WESTERLY — Members of the Planning Board provided multiple suggestions this week for a developer who plans a new auto parts shop, a discount variety store and a medical office building for a high-profile site on Franklin Street.
The suggestions were made as part of a pre-application concept plan review during the board's meeting Tuesday. The applicant, Shops on Franklin LLC., an affiliate of Carpionato Group, was looking for feedback on its plans for a Dollar General Store, an O'Reilly Auto Parts store and a medical office building in three separate buildings at 64-84 Franklin St. The pre-application phase of the Planning Board's review is intended to give applicants a chance to seek direction and comments on their conceptual plans before submitting more detailed master plan documents.
The current plans represent a downgrade from previously approved ones that called for about 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, including a Starbucks store. The new plans call for about 14,800 square feet of retail space and a 30,000-square-foot medical office building in the rear. The previous approval, which was granted in 2015, has expired.
Board member Christopher Lawlor noted there are vacancies at two other parcels owned by Carpionato Group or its affiliates — Westerly Crossings Shopping Center on Franklin Street and the former Benny's site on Post Road. "I like to see empty stores filled before building new ones," Lawlor said. He also noted that if the plans are ultimately approved there would be four auto parts stores within a one-mile radius.
David Taglianetti, Carpionato Group vice president of development, said the new plans reflect changed circumstances. The reduction in retail proposed for the site aligns with the company's "understanding that our economy is changing and times are changing so we're trying to create a plan that we think will be a good plan for the town and a good plan for us from a leasing stand point," Taglianetti said.
Board member Joseph M. Montesano, whose professional career involves retail development, offered several recommendations in how to improve the aesthetic quality of the buildings and the development, including connecting the two retail buildings and moving them on the site to improve driver safety in the development. He also suggested adding a story to the medical office building and using the upper level for residential units, noting the town's zoning regulations do not allow a mixture of retail and office space on the same parcel.
"I'm not sure you'll make the hurdle under our current regulations for this project with retail and commercial office," Montesano said.
Montesano also asked for increased plantings along Franklin Street. Board members also raised concerns about the development's visibility from Ivanhoe Drive, which runs along one side of the property.
The site has stirred controversy in the past. Carpionato Group clear cut the property in 2014 without a permit from the town and was issued a cease and desist order. The site has sat vacant since and was cited as a reason for the implementation of a real estate non-utilization tax by the Town Council last year.
