WESTERLY — A Narragansett-based developer is seeking to build 26 two-bedroom condominium units in 13 duplex-style buildings on a seven-acre site off of East Avenue, including four units which would be sold at low- or moderate-income pricing.
The Planning Board received a pre-application overview of the project proposed by Douglas Enterprises during its Dec. 15 meeting. The project, to be called Avondale Heights, will require issuance of a special use permit by the Zoning Board of Review and further analysis by the Planning Board once more details are submitted.
Board members asked about the grade of the property, which slopes downward from East Avenue toward Beach Street and noted that stormwater running down a hill caused problems for neighbors at another project in the town. Molly Titus, project engineer with DiPrete Engineering of Cranston, said the developer is aware of the potential problem.
“We know soil erosion will be a concern ... and will prevent it and any impact to [the] neighbors,” Titus said.
A private road would be constructed to access the property from East Avenue and efforts will be made to preserve trees and a historic stonewall on the property, the company said. A 30-foot buffer will be created between the development and all neighbors.
A decaying old house, built in 1920 according to town property records, will also be razed as part of the project, officials said.
Board members also sought clarification on the project timeline once site work begins, noting problems that arose from a phased construction schedule at another site in the town.
Douglas Desimone, of Douglas Enterprises, said the entire site would be “stabilized” with grass, silt fences, and hay bales before construction of the condominium units begins. The first units to be built will be two model units, he said.
Desimone said he was hesitant to promise a completion date but said he anticipated “brisk” sales, particularly if the real estate market remains in its current strong condition.
“I think these [will be] very attractive units ... these are going to be luxury condominiums,” Desimone said.
Board member Justin Hopkins was pleased to hear Desimone’s response on construction phasing.
“A lot of us still wear some scars from past applications and going over sequencing so we like hearing all of the infrastructure and the site work is going to be put in place before the rest of the units are developed,” Hopkins said.
The approval of different project, not affiliated with Desimone, on East Avenue brought about questions of construction phasing and problems with stormwater runoff flowing down hill last year.
The plans presented to the Planning Board for his project were developed after several meetings with town staff including Town Planner Nancy Letendre, Desimone said. William Nardone, the lawyer representing Douglas Enterprises on the project, said the meetings with staff helped determine “what would best work on the site.”
Douglas Enterprises is seeking a density bonus under the town’s inclusionary zoning ordinance. The bonus allows for four additional units, which would bring the total project to 25 units.
The company plans to request one additional unit when it appears before the Zoning Board of Review. Under the inclusionary zoning ordinance, the company would be required to sell four of the units at prices that meet low and moderate price guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.