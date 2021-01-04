WESTERLY — An 11-lot subdivision is being planned for Ledward Avenue. The new plans follow withdrawal of previous plans for a multi-family land development at the same location.
Both sets of plans were submitted by J&C Luzzi Homes LLC for the property at 60 Ledward Ave. The Planning Board conducted a pre-application review of the new plans on Dec. 15 in which members of the board raised questions about how close some of the new proposed houses would be to existing dwellings. Municipal staff and a neighbor said they were opposed to the proposal to build one of the houses off of Joshua Street.
The development is planned for an 11.4-acre site. About 5.9 acres would be preserved as open space and William Nardone, the lawyer who represents LUZZI Homes LLC said discussions are underway with "the local land trust" about the proposed conservation area. Molly Titus, of DePrete Engineering of Cranston, the project engineer, confirmed that the proposed open space land is mostly wetlands that cannot be built on.
A house that once stood on the 11-acre site has been removed. The property was formerly used as a quarry.
Plan call for building one house off of Ledward Avenue, one house at the end of Joshua Street, and nine houses along an extension of Gardner Drive, which would remain a private road. To meet municipal regulations, two of the proposed houses would be deed restricted for sale as low- and moderate-priced homes.
Nardone said the new plans were developed based on the input his clients received on their previous submission.
"We had previously proposed a multi-family development. We listened to the concerns not only of planning staff but also of abutting property owners. We reassessed the entire situation." Nardone said.
Titus said the new project would be, "considerably less impactful to the neighborhood, the wetlands, and to the property." She noted the new plans call for about a quarter of the amount of new impervious surfaces as the previous plans. Developers are encouraged to keep impervious surface levels low as a means to address potential environmental problems that can be caused by stormwater runoff.
Titus, in response to board members raising concerns about some of the proposed houses being too close to existing houses, said she anticipated the houses would be depicted in different locations in subsequent plan submissions. The board's pre-application phase is intended to give applicants feedback before more detailed plans are developed.
Schane Tallardy, a Joshua Street resident, spoke on behalf of his family and some of his neighbors and questioned whether a new home could fit on the street.
"We had previously submitted opposition to the first plans and still have some concerns especially with [the proposed] unit at the end of Joshua Street," Tallardy said.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre said municipal staff were recommending against approval of a house at the end of Joshua Street. Letendre said the end of the road, a cul-de-sac, is where snow is plowed. She also said the grade of the land drops off near the proposed building site.
