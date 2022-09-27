WESTERLY — One by one, a half-dozen Bradford residents and members of the newly formed Greater Bradford Community Development Association approached the podium at the Westerly Town Council meeting on Monday evening to ask officials to consider alternative uses for the former Bradford Elementary School.
Plans to demolish have been rushed, those who spoke against the project said, and delaying the award of a bid to demolish the building would provide the community with time to explore a variety of options to repurpose the property.
It wasn’t enough to convince members of the council to halt progress made to prepare the site for future use and address an aging, unhealthy building as the body voted 5-2 to move ahead in hiring Bilray Corp., based in Johnston, to conduct a full demolition. The company was the lowest of four bidders, submitting a proposal with a quote set at $220,950.
“There is no reason for us to kick this to the next council. We are capable of making a decision,” said Councilwoman Karen A. Cioffi. “This is not a rushed decision. We have thought long and hard about this; we have kicked the tires around and it has been painful. But we have made a decision and that decision is for the building to come down.”
Prior to the decision, members of the public had expressed concerns that the council was demolishing a property that still held community value and could potentially be repurposed. Greater Bradford Community Development Association President Daniel King and resident Bill Aiello, who were among the six who spoke in opposition, each said they believed that the state should have been given a more reasonable time frame to determine whether the project would cause harm to a historic building or property.
Both argued to the council during public comments that state statutes give the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission 60 days required notice to evaluate the school and provide an advisory. The requirement is cited in statute 42-45-5(a)2, they said.
King and Aiello, as well as the other speakers, urged the town to simply wait on demolition, allowing the issue to be explored by the incoming council, which will take office in about six weeks.
“Please, let’s give the community time. There are some great ideas out there, but there needs to be time and the proper amount of due diligence to explore these,” Aiello said. “All we ask is to let the process follow through as it should. If it goes to the next council, then so be it. There is no reason to knock it down next month. Just give us time."
Town Attorney William Conley Jr. was questioned by Council President Sharon Ahern on whether the correct process was being followed, as she had asked at previous meetings.
“There is a process involved, and we are complying with the process,” Conley said.
For members of the council who voted in favor — Caswell Cooke Jr. and Christopher A. Duhamel voted in opposition — the decision was based on a variety of factors, including cost, health concerns and state requirements, including ones that Councilwoman Suzanne Giorno said left the council’s hands tied in some regards.
In an effort to slow demolition and/or sale of the property, Bradford residents approached the council earlier this year after uncovering documents that showed a $57,000 state grant accepted by the town in the 1980s that required the site be used for recreational purposes. In building an addition to the school, Giorno said the town was already in violation and was now responsible for addressing the issue as soon as possible.
She said if the town does not act swiftly, it could lead to the town being seen as uncooperative, which could present challenges and restrictions, if not rejections, on attempts to obtain future grants for the town.
Officials noted that with the demolition project, the most likely scenario is that the property would eventually be repurposed to serve as youth sports fields.
Those who voted in favor of demolition also noted that the town had heard a presentation that same evening about a community center plan for the former Tower Street School, a property that is geographically more in the center of the community.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said at the price, it was also considerably more cost effective to demolish the Bradford School than the Tower Street School, which he said would have cost in upwards of $1 million.
“It is sad to say goodbye to something I have such great memories of, but let’s look forward to what we can do there,” Giorno said. “We are fulfilling a need, we are at great loss for recreational field space in this town, and we know that has to be solved. This helps serve that purpose.”
It was of little consolation to residents, including King, who walked out after several members indicated their intent to vote for demolition. Cioffi said that although there was no vocal proponents of demolition at the meeting, she had received several letters from town residents requesting the site be considered for affordable housing.
“I wish to God that we had an angel investor come forward and say ‘Let’s build a community made of small houses there,’” she said. “If not, then let’s turn it into a field and give kids a place where they can go, be outside and enjoy the fresh air.”
Lacey told members of the council that, as part of the bid process, staff had already vetted Bilray Corp., which has repeatedly done similar work and has submitted qualifying bids with the town in the past. Other bids submitted included Manafort Brothers Inc. at $332,532; A.A. Asbestos Abatement Company Inc. at $387,920; and New England Yankee Construction at $652,801.
Work is expected to begin within 10 days of receiving the work order, the company said in its bid.
In voting against bid approval, Duhamel questioned why the town was moving forward so quickly without a plan. He noted that even with expedited efforts, there is little more they’ll be able to do before the new council takes over in six weeks.
“What is the end game on this? Right now we have no plan, and I want to have a plan in place instead of doing this in pieces,” Duhamel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.