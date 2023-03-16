WESTERLY — The “meat of the work,” School Building Subcommittee Chairman Justin Hopkins said, is about to begin on the ambitious project to renovate two of Westerly’s elementary schools and build a new State Street School.
That doesn’t mean shovels will be in the ground right away, as detailed plans for the work have to be drawn up and presented.
The task of choosing two design firms took place at Wednesday’s School Committee meeting. The committee, with Vice-chairman Joe Gencarelli presiding, unanimously voted to award design and engineering work at Dunn’s Corners School and Springbrook Elementary School to DBVW Architects, of Providence, for $1.81 million.
For State Street School, the committee again unanimously voted to award the design work to TSKP Studio for $1.9 million.
“We are so fortunate that we have Justin leading the way on our subcommittee,” Gencarelli, a subcommittee member, said. “It’s been a very long and thorough process. I was so highly impressed with the companies that came to present to us.”
The $50 million project approved by voters last November includes a $29.35 million budget for the construction of the new State Street School, $8.85 million for renovations at Springbrook Elementary School and $11.8 million for renovations at Dunn’s Corners Elementary School.
The building subcommittee and administrators have split the work into two distinct projects.
Renovating Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools is one part, while the re-build of a new State Street School is the other.
Hopkins explained why the larger State Street project was separated from the other schools.
“Our intention is to move more quickly on the Dunn’s and Springbrook,” he said. Multiple teams sent in proposals for both projects, he added.
“We had extensive discussions as a subcommittee about the pros and cons of having one team for all three projects, versus separating out two teams,” he said.
Ultimately, the group chose DBVW Architects to work on Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook, and TSKP Studio for the State Street School project.
“It’s really in their wheelhouse, in their strike zone for the types of projects they’re working on,” Hopkins said.
DBVW works extensively in renovation projects, and won a pair of industry awards last year for its role in the renovation of the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul in Providence. Other 2022 awards recognized its work on the North Kingstown Town Hall renovation, Taunton City Hall and Yale University’s The Whitney Humanities Center.
“They really have a feel for those buildings,” Hopkins said, noting that the firm also helped develop the town’s Stage 2 application to the Rhode Island Department of Education, working as a sub-consultant.
TSKP, with studios in Hartford and Boston, won a 2022 CT Green Building council award for work on the Buckley Elementary School, and AIA Connecticut Design Awards in 2021 for New Lebanon Elementary School and for Stuckbridge Park, the proposed adaptive re-use of the iconic Crook Point bascule bridge in Providence. It has a long list of honors dating back to its founding more than 50 years ago.
Shortly after voters passed the $50 million bond, the building subcommittee sent out a request for proposal for designers and engineers, Hopkins said.
“We received fee proposals along with the technical submissions,” he said. The initial selection round focused on each applicant’s technical qualifications.
Five design firms responded to the RFP. The subcommittee met on Feb. 22 to discuss evaluations and determined three firms would be interviewed. Interviews were conducted on March 2 and 3, and each firm was allowed 25 minutes for their presentation followed by 20 minutes for questions.
“We had some excellent candidates and struggled a bit because they were all very good,” Supt. of Westerly Public Schools Mark Garceau said.
A March 8 meeting allowed the subcommittee to review the final scores for each firm based on the technical and cost proposals before settling on its final recommendations.
Both teams will work simultaneously, and the plan now is to have the two teams enter the schools for a conditions assessment during April break. Some of the necessary abatement work would start in the summer, Hopkins said.
Renovations at the Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools are tentatively scheduled to commence by December, with work at both sites completed by August 2024. Meanwhile, the district would work to acquire design approvals for a new State Street School that would be built adjacent to the existing building, with work beginning in March 2024 and ending in 2025.
The entire project is eligible for a minimum state reimbursement of 35%, or $17.5 million. If all conditions are met regarding Rhode Island’s safety and learning requirements, the town could receive a maximum reimbursement of up to 52.5%, or $26.25 million. Hopkins reiterated Wednesday that the town is on track to receive the full reimbursement, but won’t know for sure until the process is complete.
The town would be responsible for $32.5 million at the start of the project as indicated in the bond question, but could see incentives reduce Westerly’s cost-share liability by as much as $8.75 million by the end of construction. Added incentives would be based on state evaluation of the completed work.
